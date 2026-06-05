Preview: Monaco Grand Prix - track guide, start time, weather, how to watch, prediction

By Ben Sully | 05 Jun 2026 22:40 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 23:04

The 2026 Formula 1 season heads to Monaco for one of the most iconic Grands Prix on the calendar.

Kimi Antonelli enters round six with a commanding lead in the driver's championship after winning each of the last four Grands Prix.

Race Preview

Can Mercedes continue perfect record?

Mercedes have dominated the early stages of the new set of regulations, largely due to their supreme power unit.

George Russell won the first race of the season, before Kimi Antonelli took the spotlight with four consecutive victories.

Russell hoped to end Antonelli's run in Canada, leading the early stages of the Grand Prix after winning the sprint race, only for a mechanical failure to end a gripping battle between the two Mercedes drivers.

After seeing his teammate drop out of the race, Antonelli went on to stand on the top step at Montreal to extend his championship lead to 43 points.

Antonelli is now aiming to become the first Italian driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix since Jarno Trulli in 2004.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Leclerc, Hamilton aiming for Ferrari success at Monaco

While Ferrari may be trailing Mercedes in the power unit battle, their strong chassis makes them favourites to prevail around the twisty streets of Monaco.

Leclerc has enjoyed recent success at his home race, claiming victory here in 2024 before finishing in second place in 2025.

The 28-year-old will be desperate for a strong outing after struggling across the weekend in Canada despite managing to limit the damage with a fourth-place finish.

Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton, will carry momentum into round six after achieving his best result as a Ferrari driver with a second-place finish in Montreal.

The seven-time world champion will now be aiming to achieve his first Grand Prix win since joining the Scuderia at the start of 2025.

McLaren looking to bounce back from Montreal disappointment

As for McLaren, a disastrous Canadian Grand Prix started with an ill-advised decision to start on intermediate tyres on a track that was ready for slicks before Lando Norris was forced to retire with a gearbox issue and Oscar Piastri finished 11th after receiving a penalty for a collision with Alex Albon.

The reigning constructors champions will be hoping for a much stronger performance in their 1000th F1 race, something they are marking with a special one-off livery.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will want to build upon his first podium result of the season around a track where he won in 2021 and 2023.

Track Guide - Circuit de Monaco

© Imago / Eibner

First official F1 Grand Prix: 1950

Circuit Length: 3.337km

Number of laps: 78

Lap record: Lewis Hamilton 1:12.909 (2021)

Most race wins: Ayrton Senna (6)

The Circuit de Monaco is undoubtedly the most glamorous Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar, as well as being one of the most testing circuits for the drivers.

The tight and twisty circuit features several iconic corners and sections, including the tunnel and the swimming section, the latter of which saw Isack Hadjar hit the wall in Friday's first practice session.

In regard to previous winners, Ayrton Senna remains the most successful F1 driver in the circuit's history with six victories.

Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher both claimed five wins in Monte Carlo, while Alain Prost stood on the top step at Monaco on four occasions during his glittering career.

Hamilton has the most Monaco wins out of the current grid with three victories, one more than Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen.

There will be no Straight Mode for this weekend's Grand Prix, but Overtake Mode will be available for drivers who are within a second of the car in front at the detection zone.

However, actual overtaking will be incredibly difficult on F1's shortest track, making Saturday's action the most important qualifying session of the year.

Monaco GP schedule

What time does qualifying start for the Monaco GP?

Qualifying will start at 4pm local time, making it a 3pm start for fans watching from the UK.

What time does the Monaco GP start?

Lights out for Sunday's Grand Prix will be at 3pm local time and 2pm for UK viewers.

Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday

As per the F1 website, the weather on Saturday should be clear with a high of 20°C and maximum wind speeds of 14.4 km/h. The track temperature could reach 40°C, while there is a 20% chance of seeing rain on Saturday.

Sunday

The temperatures will be similar for Sunday's action, although the wind will be slightly stronger at up to 22 km/h. There is a 20% chance that there will be rain on race day.

How to watch the Monaco GP in the UK

TV

Sky customers with the relevant package will be able to watch Sunday's showpiece event on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

Streaming

The race will also be available via Sky Go and the Sky Sports app, while non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV pass to watch the Monaco Grand Prix.

Highlights

Channel 4 will show a race highlights programme from 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

Sky Sports will also upload highlights on their app and the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel.

We say: Leclerc to win

The expectation is that Ferrari's chassis will make them the team to beat around Monaco, and while Hamilton will be full of confidence after a strong performance in Canada, Leclerc has impressed at his home Grand Prix over the past two seasons, and we think the Monegasque driver will come out on top on Sunday.