Kimi Antonelli wins Miami Grand Prix, fends off Lando Norris to hint at Formula 1 dominance

By Darren Plant | 03 May 2026 21:43

Kimi Antonelli has opened up a 20-point lead in the Formula 1 Drivers Championship with victory in Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

Although heavy rain and potential thunderstorms were forecast, the race was dry but for a few spots of rain, yet that did not prevent a thrilling showpiece in Florida.

Antonelli had been passed during a dramatic opening few corners, with Charles Leclerc taking the lead and Max Verstappen spinning in the middle of the track without any contact.

However, the 19-year-old was back in the lead by lap four. While Leclerc and Lando Norris both found themselves with the advantage before the first pit stops, Antonelli used that stage of the race to retake control.

That ultimately proved decisive, with Norris - in a McLaren that had been provided with an uptake - admitting that he was "gutted" to miss out on a win and that the earlier pit-stop to Antonelli had cost him.

Norris finished just +3.264 seconds adrift of Antonelli, while McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri secured third as he continued his improvement from a disastrous opening to the campaign.

Leclerc had been on course for a podium place until spinning on the final lap, subsequently letting Piastri, George Russell and Max Verstappen to pass him on the closing minutes of the race.

A final lap Charles Leclerc will not want to relive in a hurry! ??#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/Ap2FgJtuna — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026

After his mistake on the first lap, Verstappen may be content with fifth place, yet it did his hopes of putting any kind of a title charge no good at all.

How does the F1 Championship table look?

Despite only finishing in sixth place in the Sprint race, Antonelli is now 20 points clear of teammate Russell.

Meanwhile, Leclerc sits 37 points adrift of the youngster, with Norris 49 points behind despite an encouraging weekend.

Lewis Hamilton and Piastri are fifth and sixth respectively, but Verstappen is now 74 points behind Antonelli.