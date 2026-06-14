Lewis Hamilton wins Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, ends wait for Ferrari win and 64-year streak

By Darren Plant | 14 Jun 2026 16:16

Lewis Hamilton has finally ended his wait for a Grand Prix victory in the colours of Ferrari with a win in Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

While the seven-time world champion has prevailed in a Sprint race for Ferrari, the Briton endured a difficult first season and has had to wait for success despite an upturn in 2026.

However, Hamilton was a class above the field as he executed a three-stop strategy - aided by a perfectly-timed virtual safety car - to finish ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris.

The British trio take their place in history as the first from the nation to deliver an all-British podium for the first time since 1968.

Russell had led for a large chunk of the race, but it became clear that Mercedes teammate and World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was faster than him after the first pit stops.

Hamilton was quicker than both of them throughout the race and appeared to be in cruise control from lap 42 onwards, helped by a virtual safety car allowing him to pit and return to the track in the lead.

Antonelli had been on course for a second or third-placed finish, depending on whether a five-second penalty was imminent for breaching track limits, but the Italian retired with four laps remaining due to engine failure.

Charles Leclerc also retired soon afterwards, ensuring that Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Isack Hadjar finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.

What does Hamilton victory do to F1 Championship?

With his first win of the season, Hamilton is now within 41 points of Antonelli, whose five-race winning streak comes to an end.

Russell is also back to within 50 points of his teammate with a morale-boosting second, but defending champion Norris is still 83 points adrift of Antonelli down in fifth.

Verstappen is now within 20 points of fourth-placed Leclerc.