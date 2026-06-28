George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli extends Formula 1 Championship lead

By Darren Plant | 28 Jun 2026 15:58

George Russell has served a reminder that he remains in the Formula 1 title race with victory in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

With Lewis Hamilton prevailing in Spain earlier this month, the Ferrari driver moved into second place in the Championship standings behind Kimi Antonelli.

However, Russell has reclaimed that spot with a relatively-dominant win in Spielberg, converting pole into a race win in the process.

Russell was not without pressure from Max Verstappen behind him, the Red Bull driver benefitting from an upgrade to his car to show his best race pace of the season.

The Dutchman turned a 10-second deficit to less than a couple of seconds during the closing stages of the race, while Antonelli was on the charge behind him and got to within 0.375 seconds by the final straight.

Nevertheless, despite fewer than two seconds covering the trio, it was Russell who picked up a valuable 25 points.

Oscar Piastri and Hamilton - who endured a frustrating race partly due to quicker tyre degradation - finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Isack Hadjar and Lando Norris finished ahead of Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc, who suffered similar issues with his Ferrari.

Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10 in what will be viewed as another encouraging day for the team

How does the F1 Championship look after the Austrian Grand Prix?

Antonelli now holds a 40-point lead in the Formula 1 Drivers Championship, with Russell six points ahead of Hamilton.

The race for fourth spot is currently congested, with just seven points separating Piastri and seventh-placed Verstappen.

There is then a 31-point gap to Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Hadjar.