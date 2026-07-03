British Grand Prix: George Russell told what he "needs" to do at Silverstone as Kimi Antonelli championship battle heats up

By Ben Sully | 03 Jul 2026 16:47

Guenther Steiner has told Sports Mole that George Russell “needs” a strong performance at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Russell claimed his first win since the opening race of the season in last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

The result represented a much-needed victory for a driver who had seen his teammate, Kimi Antonelli, take control of the Drivers’ Championship with five consecutive Grand Prix wins before a mechanical failure in Barcelona ended the Italian’s victorious run.

Antonelli finished a couple of places behind Russell in Austria last time out, but he still boasts a healthy 40-point lead over his Mercedes teammate in the championship battle.

© Imago / Beautiful Sports

Steiner claims Russell needs strong British GP

As the focus turns to a sprint weekend around Silverstone, Steiner was clear in his response when asked which driver needs a strong weekend at the British GP, claiming Russell can showcase his championship credentials by winning his home race.

"I think it's George Russell,” Steiner told Sports Mole. “I mean, he had a very strong performance in Austria, but for George to go into the British GP, when he's in a title fight anyway, is huge.

“But to go back, because Kimi won five races and George won only two, I mean, it's still a lot to do. But George won two compared with five.”

“So I think for George, first of all, also mathematically, to have a go at the World Championship, he needs it, but also mentally he needs it to show everyone that he’s back to being the old George who can win the World Championship, and he can show this by winning the British GP.

© Imago / Eibner

Russell's underwhelming British GP record

Russell is still waiting for a really strong weekend at Silverstone, having never stood on the podium in his eight Formula 1 appearances at the venue.

The 28-year-old’s best finish at his home Grand Prix took place in 2023 when he finished in fifth position for the Silver Arrows.

Russell qualified in fourth spot in last season’s British GP, but he pitted for slicks at the end of the formation lap in an effort to take advantage of a driving track.

The man from Kings Lynn later spun at Becketts and finished just inside the points in 10th position.

With Mercedes boasting the best package in the current field, Russell will view this weekend’s race as a great chance to produce his best-ever result at the British GP.

Guenther Steiner was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of 247Bet.