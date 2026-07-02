F1 latest: Former team principal questions why Max Verstappen would leave Red Bull amid McLaren rumours

By Ben Sully | 02 Jul 2026 02:16 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 03:21

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has doubts about whether Max Verstappen would benefit from a Red Bull exit despite the team's struggles this season.

Verstappen has spent his entire F1 career with Red Bull, winning 71 races and four consecutive drivers' championships from 2021 to 2024.

The Dutchman has a contract until the end of 2028, but there is believed to be an exit clause that would allow him to join a new team for next year if Red Bull are outside the top two of the Drivers' Championship when the summer break comes around in August.

According to Sky Sports News, Verstappen's camp recently initiated talks with McLaren amid speculation that he could find a new team for 2027.

Red Bull team principal admitted before the Austrian GP that his team need to improve if they want to retain Verstappen's services.

© Imago / kolbert-press

Steiner assesses Verstappen's options

However, Steiner has his doubts about whether leaving Red Bull is the right move for Verstappen at this point in time.

"I think that Max always keeps his eyes open for what is out there, but if Max moves on, then he needs to move on to a better team, and there are not many around better than Red Bull," Steiner told Sports Mole

"Most of these teams have got their driver line-up for the next few years too. So, a good team with a good driver line-up, they don't need Max, because while Max comes with a lot of talent, he comes with a big price tag as well.

"And as much as we say money doesn't matter, money always matters. So first of all, how many opportunities are there for Max in one of the leading teams, and secondly, who has actually got a seat?

"I think Mercedes is pretty set at the moment with Kimi and with George. They've got a good pairing together. Bringing Max in there, what would they do? I think not a lot.

"Ferrari, you know, with Lewis there and Charles, they just re-signed Charles. Why would they let him go? And Lewis has got something left on his contract, so there's no big possibility there any time soon."

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

"Why would he go somewhere else?"

Steiner also questions whether there would be any benefit of a move to McLaren, especially as they may not offer him the same amount of control and say in matters that he currently enjoys at Red Bull.

"The only thing for Max could be McLaren, but McLaren, at the moment, are not any better than Red Bull," Steiner said.

"So why would he leave what he knows, where he knows what he has got, where he knows that his voice is heard, and he has got a certain amount of power in the team? Why would he go somewhere else at the moment?

"The McLaren team is not better than where he is. So I think if you were to ask Max, honestly, what do you think?

"I think he would say that he is going to stay put, but if there's something developing, he can always look. But at the moment, the best option for him is to stay where he is at Red Bull."

Verstappen achieved a second-place finish in last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix after Red Bull brought a raft of upgrades to the team's home race.

The four-time world champion will be aiming to build upon that result in the upcoming sprint weekend at Silverstone.

Guenther Steiner was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of 247Bet.