Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton suffers late F1 title blow

By Darren Plant | 26 Jul 2026 16:19

Lando Norris has won Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, the defending world champion's first grand prix success of 2026.

The Briton converted pole position into what transpired into a relatively dominant win to head into the summer break with a much-needed boost.

Norris finished over 15 seconds clear of Max Verstappen, who was delighted with his second place when arguably faster cars were behind him.

However, there was more frustration for Norris's McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri after a gearbox issue led to his retirement when in contention for second.

Even while finishing in third place, Kimi Antonelli enjoyed another positive day in terms to retaining his lead at the top of the Drivers Championship.

Not only did the 19-year-old fend off the advances of Lewis Hamilton during the closing stages, Hamilton was handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

That allowed his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to take fourth position from him, denying Hamilton an extra two points.

A poor start from George Russell put paid to his race as he dropped to the back of the pack, yet he battled back to take seventh spot.

How does F1 standings look after Hungarian Grand Prix?

Antonelli now holds a 50-point advantage over Hamilton in the F1 standings.

Meanwhile, Russell is now as many as 59 points adrift of his teammate, and the summer break has come at the right time for the Briton.

As for Norris, he is in fifth place, now just 41 points behind Hamilton as he bids to remain competitive.

For the first time this season, Verstappen has recorded consecutive podiums, helping him stay within 19 points of Norris.