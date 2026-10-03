Max Verstappen powers to Bahrain Grand Prix pole as George Russell struggles in Malaysia

Max Verstappen rolled back the years to seal a dominant pole position for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The race is taking place in Malaysia due to the unrest in the Middle East earlier in the year, and it was Verstappen who capitalised to seal first place on the grid.

Verstappen finished 0.298 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was delighted with second spot in the Ferrari as it marks his first appearance on the front row since his win in Barcelona in June.

Isack Hadjar, in the second Red Bull, qualified third fastest, but a five-place grid penalty will see Championship leader Kimi Antonelli promoted into third.

However, the young Italian will be disappointed to have been 0.501 seconds slower than Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are fourth, fifth and sixth on the grid respectively, but there was frustration for George Russell who has not built on his victory in Azerbaijan last week.

George Russell seventh on grid for Bahrain Grand Prix

Qualifying 0.741 seconds slower than Verstappen, Russell will start in seventh and requires a fast start to put pressure on his teammate Antonelli for the title.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto complete the top 10.

Further down the field, there was encouragement for Fernando Alonso, who put his Aston Martin in 12th spot on the grid, while teammate Lance Stroll will begin in 14th position.