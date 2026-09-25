Why is Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Kimi Antonelli out in Q1 as George Russell storms to Baku pole

George Russell has produced arguably the most dominant qualifying session of the 2026 Formula 1 season to take pole for Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver, trailing teammate Kimi Antonelli by 81 points in the drivers' standings, was fastest in Q3 by an incredible 0.837 seconds.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on the front row of the grid after edging out McLaren's Oscar Piastri by just 0.001 seconds.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar impressively edged out the likes of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who were fifth and sixth respectively, while Pierre Gasly qualified ahead of Max Verstappen in the Alpine.

Verstappen, who was most than one-and-a-half seconds slower than Russell, had to settle for eighth.

Meanwhile, Championship leader Antonelli will start in 16th position on the grid after he suffered a puncture through clipping a wall in Q1.

QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION



Russell quickest by an impressive eight tenths ⏱️#F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/UXrbS9t0Qe — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2026

Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix taking place on a Saturday?

This year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix will unusually be held on a Saturday, rather than the traditional Sunday raceday.

The reason is to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan's national Remembrance Day, which is on Sunday.

Although Saturday racedays are a rare occurrence, the most recent stagings of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have taken place on Saturday nights in Nevada.