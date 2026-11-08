Lando Norris wins Brazilian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen goes from 21st to podium in Interlagos

Lando Norris has stayed in the hunt for a top-three finish in the Formula 1 Drivers Championship with victory in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Despite losing the early lead to champion Kimi Antonelli, the Briton drove a far more stable race in his McLaren to secure a deserved win.

Norris finished over 14 seconds clear of second-placed Max Verstappen, who produced a trademark stellar drive from the back of the grid.

Verstappen, along with Lewis Hamilton, made early ground through the pack, but Hamilton could not sustain his pace and had to settle for ninth.

Isack Hadjar, in the second Red Bull, earned the final podium spot with a strong showing from fifth from the grid, the Frenchman sometimes looking faster than his superior teammate Verstappen.

Rewind to Russell's spin exiting the pit lane ? #F1 #BrazilGP https://t.co/kfuNuJlhnj — Formula 1 (@F1) November 8, 2026

Meanwhile, in a race that saw drivers start on the intermediates and have to deal with changing conditions, George Russell defied spinning in the pit lane to seal fourth position.

Antonelli also struggled during the change from intermediates to softs, overcoming his own spin at the first corner to settle for fifth in his first race as world champion.

Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson, Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10.

Norris takes the chequered flag! ?? A brilliant effort from Lando ? #F1 #BrazilGP https://t.co/DOngMjKFvG — Formula 1 (@F1) November 8, 2026

How does F1 standings look after Brazilian Grand Prix?

Mercedes have now sealed the Constructors title, moving 140 points clear of Ferrari with three races remaining.

In the Drivers standings, Norris has moved to 16th points of Russell in third position.

Verstappen has also moved 17 points clear of Russell in the race for the runners-up spot.

On a positive note for Russell, he has moved one point ahead of Hamilton in fourth and 11 points clear of Leclerc in fifth.