Max Verstappen has won Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race that featured an incredible 34 lead changes.

After the chequered flag, McLaren's Lando Norris described the Nevada showpiece as the "most chaotic" race in Formula 1 history, and it was difficult to disagree with that assessment.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli presented a constant challenge to Verstappen, regularly taking the lead from the Red Bull driver on one part of the street circuit before conceding it at the end of the lap.

Antonelli took over from Russell in the squabble later in the race, yet there was a feeling that Verstappen was always one-step ahead.

Russell would go into the barrier with two laps to go, which led to Verstappen laughing at his foe's error, and he would eventually finish ninth.

Russell into the wall! ? An agonising end to George's quest for the win ? #F1 #LasVegasGP https://t.co/dUQH0fCTg5 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 22, 2026

Remarkably, it was the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who would finish second and third. Earlier in the race, they had found themselves outside of the top 10.

The top three were separated by just 1.529 seconds, with Antonelli fourth, while the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished seventh and 10th respectively.

They were not helped by separate 10-second penalties. Hamilton's came from overtaking Norris while off the track, but Leclerc's came from making avoidable contact with his teammate, something that will only increase the tension between the pair.

? DRIVER STANDINGS AFTER VEGAS ? Max tightens his grip on P2 ? #F1 #LasVegasGP https://t.co/1AGqLbpJlq — Formula 1 (@F1) November 22, 2026

How does for the F1 drivers standings look after Las Vegas?

Verstappen is now within 98 points of already-crowned champion Kimi Antonelli, while he also holds a 37-point lead over Hamilton in the race for second.

However, third and sixth are only separated by 17 points, with Hamilton just three points in front of Russell and Norris.