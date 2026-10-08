Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Returning to League One action for the first time this month, Wycombe Wanderers welcome struggling Luton Town to Adams Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Chairboys have not featured in the third tier since securing a late draw at home to Reading thanks to a 90th-minute equaliser from Danny Ings, while the Hatters have played twice in the EFL Trophy since suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Bradford City.

Match preview

After a mid-table finish in League One last season, Wycombe Wanderers entered the 2026-27 campaign looking to build on their progress under Michael Duff as they attempt to return to the Championship for the first time since 2021.

However, after surrendering a 2-0 lead against MK Dons to draw 3-3, leaving the Chairboys in the relegation zone after five matches, Duff was relieved of his duties, with Tom Hounsell taking over on an interim basis.

The stand-in manager secured Wanderers' first win of the season a few days later with a 3-2 victory over Leyton Orient before beating Wigan the following weekend, with an EFL Trophy victory over Chelsea Under-21s coming between their first two league wins.

New arrival Danny Ings then scored in stoppage time to rescue a point against Reading, while their strong EFL Trophy form continued with a 4-1 home win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening, leaving the Chairboys unbeaten across their five matches under Hounsell.

That upturn in form has seen the Buckinghamshire-based side climb to 12th in the table, with a victory potentially enough to move them into the playoff places.

However, despite enjoying a positive run of results, Wycombe have kept just one clean sheet in all competitions this season and have conceded 16 league goals, the highest total in the division, making their defensive record an area they will be keen to address sooner rather than later.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

As for the visitors, Luton Town make the short journey to Adams Park sitting 16th in the table, although they have played one fewer game than their Saturday opponents.

Jack Wilshere led the Hatters to a seventh-placed finish in League One last season, narrowly missing out on a playoff place, and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around as they look to launch another promotion push.

The start of the 2026-27 season, just over two years after they were playing Premier League football, has been a difficult one, with the Bedfordshire side winning twice from their seven outings, alongside two draws and three defeats.

Since their narrow defeat to second-placed Bradford City, a game in which they were reduced to 10 men late on, the Hatters have beaten Ipswich Under-21s 6-0, with Jordan Clark scoring a hat-trick alongside goals from Devante Cole, Joe Johnson and Dawid Gawel, before edging past Colchester United on penalties last weekend.

While Wilshere's men sit two points above the relegation zone, a victory against a side they have not lost to since Boxing Day 2015 could be enough to lift them into the top half and provide some much-needed momentum after the international break.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

L

L

D

W

W

D

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

D

W

Luton Town League One form:

D

L

W

D

L

L

Luton Town form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Following EFL Trophy action during the week, the Chairboys are likely to make changes as League One football returns.

Ings scored on his Wycombe debut but lasted just 15 minutes of their cup clash against Bristol Rovers, leaving his availability in doubt as the club wait to discover the severity of the injury and whether the former Liverpool forward will miss out.

Jayden Wareham and Cauley Woodrow are therefore expected to continue up front in his absence, with the striker duo having scored five goals between them already this season.

Wilshere will return to the dugout after serving a touchline ban following the red card he received against Stevenage nearly a month ago.

The Hatters boss is not the only one to have seen red in recent weeks, with defender Harrison Ashby sent off in stoppage time during their latest League One defeat, potentially opening the door for Hakeem Odoffin to replace the right-back.

Further changes could come in midfield, with Clark's hat-trick in the cup potentially earning him a third League One start of the season, while Shayden Morris, Benedict Benagr and Shandon Baptiste remain unavailable through injury.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Wildsmith; Taylor, Cook, Casey; Scowen; Onyedinma, Henderson, Boyd-Munce, Harvie; Woodrow, Wareham

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Odoffin, Mengi, Andersen, Johnston; Gore, Clark; Richards, Palmer, Lawrence; Marshall

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Luton Town

With both sides returning to league action for the first time in several weeks, Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town will be looking to carry their recent EFL Trophy form into the third tier.

The Chairboys remain unbeaten under Hounsell, and we expect that positive run to continue this weekend, with the two sides sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Adams Park.