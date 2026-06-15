World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates including Spain vs. Cape Verde, Belgium vs. Egypt buildup

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 08:57 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:10

Hello and welcome to Day 5 of Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog!

The first full week of Mundial action is about to commence following a frenetic first four days of the competition, meaning that there is already plenty to reflect on and look ahead to.

Here, you will find all the reaction to Sweden's big win over Tunisia, as well as the entertaining draw between the Netherlands and Japan late on Sunday evening.

World Cup 2026 Day 5: What to look out for?

The first Monday of World Cup 2026 action may make the return to work more bearable for those not traversing American shores, as June 15 brings a David vs. Goliath battle and a heavyweight clash during UK waking hours.

The day's action kicks off with Euro 2024 winners Spain clashing with tournament debutants Cape Verde, who have more reason to fear La Roja after watching Germany dismantle Curacao 7-1 on Sunday.

A few hours later, two legends of the Premier League will go head-to-head when Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Kevin De Bruyne's Belgium square off in Group G - that fascinating fixture is scheduled for an 8pm kickoff.

Spain's chief rivals for second place in Group H - Uruguay - then kick off their bid for a knockout place when they take on Saudi Arabia, who famously got the better of Argentina during the 2022 edition.

For those with nowhere to be on Tuesday morning, the opening round of Group G fixtures conclude with a battle between unfancied pair Iran and New Zealand.

Off the pitch, debate continues to rage about the enforced hydration breaks - a momentum-killer in the eyes of many - while the countdown is on to England's opener against 2018 runners-up Croatia.