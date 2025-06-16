Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly put together their first official proposal for an in-demand attacker who is valued in the region of €30m (£25.57m).

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly upped their interest in Nice forward Evann Guessand.

The West Midlands outfit are in the market for new players for the final third with Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha having each left Molineux.

Over the weekend, it was claimed that Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez was closing in on a big-money move to the West Midlands.

That will not be the only attacking addition made by Vitor Pereira and the club's recruitment team during the summer transfer window.

According to Africafoot, Wolves are ready to go on the offensive for in-demand Nice man Guessand.

Wolves lodge first Guessand offer

The report alleges that Wolves had made their first bid for a player who is said to be available for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.57m).

Guessand has just enjoyed a productive campaign in Ligue 1, contributing 12 goals and eight assists from 33 appearances in the competition.

Most impressively, he has bene deployed in a range of positions and maintained his output, most regularly being used as a number 10.

In total, 21 goals and 15 assists have come from 109 appearances for Nice, and a contract is in place for another three years.

Nevertheless, Nice will seemingly give consideration to cashing in on one of their most prized assets if Wolves or another club meet their demands.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton are among the other Premier League teams that have been credited as admirers in recent weeks.

Wolves need statement signing

While there are high hopes for Jorge Mendes client Lopez, he is not the statement signing that Wolves fans are craving.

Guessand may also not fit that criteria to a certain extent, yet his arrival would represent an acquisition that would strengthen Wolves in attack.

Concerns would stem from last season representing the first time that Guessand has ever reached double figures for goals in a league campaign.

Wolves will argue that Guessand should be valued lower, but Nice will counter that they are only charging the going-rate when Premier League teams express a desire to sign a talent who has just produced the numbers of Guessand.