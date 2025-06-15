Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly closing in on completing a deal for one of Celta Vigo's prospects in a big-money deal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly closing in on the signing of Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez.

On the back of selling Matheus Cunha to Manchester United in a £62.5m deal, Wolves are in need of more flair in the final third.

Pablo Sarabia's exit on a free transfer has also freed up space on the wage bill, allowing the West Midlands outfit to show ambition in trying to add to their squad.

Earlier in the week, it was claimed that Wolves had identified Lopez as a candidate to join their options for the number 10 role in Vitor Pereira's 3-4-2-1 system.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal is expected to be finalised at some point next week.

What fee are Wolves paying for Lopez?

Romano claims that a verbal agreement is already close to being reached with the relevant parties.

The 20-year-old is said to have already agreed to a transfer to the Premier League outfit, where he will join fellow former Celta Vigo player Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves are seemingly prepared to pay in the region of €20m (£17.02m), essentially the majority of the first instalment that they are receiving from Man United for Cunha.

Providing that everything goes to plan, Lopez is in line to become Wolves' first signing of many additions during the summer transfer window.

Big blow for Celta Vigo?

While recouping a big fee for Lopez will soften the blow, head coach Claudio Giraldez will be disappointed to lose one of his trusted players.

Lopez scored two goals from 17 outings in Spain's top flight during 2024-25, one of his strikes coming in a 3-0 victory over Villarreal during the closing weeks of the campaign.

In the following fixture, Lopez completed the 90 minutes at the Bernabeu in a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid, his appearance in that match emphasising that he is highly regarded at Celta Vigo.

Nevertheless, Wolves' interest may not have been a total surprise with Lopez represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who is no stranger to conducting deals involving the club.