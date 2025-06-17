Wolves are allegedly handed a double blow in their efforts to secure a deal for Nice attacker Evann Guessand.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly dropped down the pecking order in the race to sign Nice attacker Evann Guessand.

Vitor Pereira is eager to add more flair in the final third with Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha having already left Molineux since the end of the campaign.

Furthermore, Wolves are in the market for a new player who is capable of being deployed down the centre of the attack as competition for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the West Midlands outfit had upped their interest in Guessand on the back of his impressive 2024-25 in Ligue 1.

However, according to Sky Sports News journalist Rob Dorsett, Wolves are facing a struggle to get a deal over the line.

Mourinho makes his move?

The report alleges that Guessand held a Zoom meeting with Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho on Monday.

Such a development will be seen as the Portuguese having identified the Ivory Coast international as one of his priority summer targets.

Guessand is coming off the back of a campaign where he contributed 12 goals and eight assists from 33 appearances in Ligue 1.

Although this was the first time that the 23-year-old had ever reached double figures for a top-flight league campaign, his valuation was significantly increased.

Fenerbahce are said to have put forward a £26m proposal, something which Dorsett suggests is out of Wolves' price range for this particular player.

Time for Wolves to move on?

Wolves are already attempting to purchase a player in Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo who only has six months of senior football to his name.

When considering that Guessand is yet to show consistency across his career, splurging £26m on his signature feels like a risk.

Therefore, Wolves fans may not necessarily be too concerned if their club moved on from their interest in Guessand at this stage.

That said, it is clear that Wolves will soon need to pull the trigger on a new versatile attacker or centre-forward, Goztepe SK's Romulo Cardoso the latest to be linked with a move to the club.