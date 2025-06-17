Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest are allegedly among the clubs who have enquired about the availability of a 23-year-old Brazilian striker.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest are reportedly contemplating an approach for Goztepe SK striker Romulo Cardoso.

For different reasons, the two Midlands clubs are in the market for additions in the final third ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

As well as requiring a replacement for Matheus Cunha, Wolves need more competition for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the number nine role.

Meanwhile, Forest are also lacking a younger alternative for Chris Wood, who has now reached veteran status ahead of a potential lengthy European campaign.

According to UOL Esporte, both clubs have been checking on the availability of Romulo since the end of the season.

PL clubs to rival European giants?

The report alleges that Wolves and Forest could end up going head to head with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Both Wolves and Forest are said to have enquired over the 23-year-old who is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with Goztepe.

A total of 13 goals and nine assists came from 29 appearances in Super Lig, helping his current club to an eighth-placed finish.

Romulo was largely deployed down the centre of the attack, but he is capable of being used across the forward line.

He had previously been with Brazilian side Athletico PR, albeit only ever contributing one goal and one assist from 45 games in Brasileiro.

That emphasises his improvement since his move to Turkey, where he has a contract in place at Goztepe until 2028.

What is a possible fee for Romulo?

The report indicates that RB Leipzig are prepared to offer in the region of €12m (£10.23m) for Romulo.

As such, Wolves and Forest would need to at least match that offer to have a chance of getting a deal over the line.

Despite Leipzig's stature, the aforementioned English clubs have a clear advantage in that they already have an array of Portuguese-speaking players in their respective squads.