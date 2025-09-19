Jorgen Strand Larsen reportedly tells Wolverhampton Wanderers whether he has decided to accept their offer of a new contract.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly learned of Jorgen Strand Larsen's decision over a new contract.

During the summer transfer window, Newcastle United made a well-documented push for the Norway international as they bid to replace Alexander Isak.

However, the Wolves board stood firm with their stance that the 25-year-old would not be sold for any price, despite receiving offers between £50m and £60m.

As a result, Newcastle subsequently signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, Strand Larsen left to re-focus on life at Molineux having allegedly - and respectfully - indicated that he had been interested in a move to St James' Park.

In recent days, it has become apparent that owners Fosun International are looking to bring about stability at Wolves, confirming on Thursday night that head coach Vitor Pereira had signed a new three-year contract.

Will Strand Larsen sign new Wolves contract?

As per the Express & Star, Strand Larsen has informed Wolves whether he intends on extending his contract, which already runs until 2029.

The report alleges that Strand Larsen has verbally agreed to pen improved terms, the suggestion being that an announcement could be imminent.

While a contract is yet to be officially signed, the former Celta Vigo star is ready to accept the offer of a pay-rise and presumably an extra year being added.

Most notably, it is said that no release clause will be present in the contract, perhaps a surprise when Wolves may be open to cashing in on the player in the future.

Theoretically-speaking, Strand Larsen may feel comfortable that Wolves have given the green light to selling their best players for fees between £50m and £62.5m in the past, and that he felt there was less of a need to enforce a set figure.

What next for Strand Larsen?

Strand Larsen has not made an appearance for Wolves since August 26, when he came off the substitutes' bench to help the team to a 3-2 victory over West Ham United in the EFL Cup second round.

His absence has been put down to a lingering Achilles injury, missing fixtures against Everton and, coincidentally, Newcastle either side of the international break.

Wolves face a hectic period in the short term with encounters versus Leeds United, Everton (EFL Cup) and Tottenham Hotspur to come in the space of a week.

As it stands, there is no indication whether Strand Larsen will be available for any of those games.