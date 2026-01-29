Wolves transfer news: Jorgen Strand Larsen nearing Molineux exit as Premier League club 'close to verbal agreement'

By Darren Plant | 29 Jan 2026 10:21 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 11:48

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly close to selling Jorgen Strand Larsen to another Premier League club.

The future of the Norway international has been up for debate ever since Wolves turned down lucrative offers from Newcastle United in August.

However, sitting bottom of the Premier League table and increasingly likely to be relegated to the Championship, there is value in Wolves cashing in on the 25-year-old before the end of the winter transfer window.

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have all been strongly linked with Strand Larsen during January.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, one of those clubs are now on the brink of making the breakthrough with their Wolves counterparts.

© Imago

Palace closing on Strand Larsen deal

The report alleges that Crystal Palace are 'close to a verbal agreement' with Wolves for the sale of Strand Larsen.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly been handling negotiations from Wolves' side and a deal is now seemingly edging closer to completion.

Palace are allegedly prepared to finalise a deal worth £45m, with a further £5m potentially coming in add-ons.

While an official bid is yet to be made, the suggestion is the remainder of the process could be a formality should the current terms - both the transfer fee and personal terms - remain as discussed.

Leeds are said to be unprepared to bid above £40m for Strand Larsen at the present time.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The transfer that will kick-start business elsewhere

If Strand Larsen moves to Selhurst Park, it would enable Palace to cash in on Jean-Philippe Mateta, providing that one of several interested clubs meet his asking price.

Nottingham Forest currently appear the best-placed to sign Mateta if they are prepared to pay £35m for his services.

Wolves would also be forced to find a replacement for Strand Larsen, either a high-profile name on loan or a player who could help spearhead a Championship promotion campaign in 2026-27.