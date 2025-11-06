Wolves lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as three changes made

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain in managerial limbo ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Chelsea, their first game since the firing of Vitor Pereira.

The 57-year-old was sacked following last weekend's dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham, and the first team is currently in the care of youth team managers James Collins and Richard Walker.

Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards is understood to be the leading candidate to take over, but at the time of writing, Collins and Walker are leading preparations for the journey to Stamford Bridge.

The pair will be forced into at least one change from last weekend, though, as defender Emmanuel Agbadou is serving a one-match ban for his straight red card in the first half of that loss.

However, rather than introduce Yerson Mosquera - who scored an own goal off the bench at Craven Cottage - Wolves should simply drop Ladislav Krejci into a deeper role alongside Toti and Santiago Bueno after the Czech player started in midfield against Fulham.

Krejci occupying a more familiar role spells optimism for both Andre and Joao Gomes's chances of returning to the XI, and the Brazilian pairing should both be promoted back to the starting lineup right away.

Jhon Arias should be the other sacrifice for Andre and Gomes, while Jackson Tchatchoua could replace Ki-Jana Hoever - just as he did at half time at Craven Cottage - in the visitors' only other adjustment.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Toti, Krejci, S. Bueno; Tchatchoua, Andre, Gomes, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Bellegarde; Strand Larsen

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info