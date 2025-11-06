Chelsea lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Delap starts, James dropped

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto should be given the green light to face his former club when the Blues meet Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

The Portugal international was absent from the ranks during Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag after Enzo Maresca revealed that he was dealing with a minor, unspecified issue.

However, Neto's absence was more precautionary than a sign of anything serious, and the ex-Old Gold attacker should take his customary place out wide for gameweek 11.

Neto is expected to be one of several alterations to the side that started in Baku, where Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to steal a point and should now be rewarded with a starting role on the left.

Liam Delap replaced Tyrique George at half time in midweek and is now a contender to make his first Premier League start since August, operating just in front of Joao Pedro after serving a recent domestic suspension.

Enzo Fernandez started in a more advanced role in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, but the Argentine may now form his familiar double pivot pairing with Moises Caicedo, as Reece James has played the full 90 in both of Chelsea's games so far this month and is due another rest.

James dropping out would allow Malo Gusto to return at right-back, alongside two other recalled defenders in Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

> Click here to see how Wolves could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info