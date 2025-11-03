Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards responds to speculation linking him with the vacant head coach role at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards has suggested that he has not been approached over the vacant head coach role at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On Sunday, the West Midlands outfit announced the sacking of Vitor Pereira after a run of just two points from 10 Premier League matches during 2025-26.

Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has been heavily linked with a return to Molineux and discussions are said to be progressing with the relevant parties.

However, alongside O'Neil, Edwards has also been suggested as a potential candidate, partly due to his past relationship with the club.

As well as being a former player, Edwards has previously been part of the coaching staff at Wolves and once managed their Under-23s side.

Edwards responds to Wolves speculation

Nevertheless, speaking to the media ahead of Middlesbrough's Championship fixture against Leicester City on Tuesday, Edwards revealed that it was his daughter who told him that he was in the running for the job.

Edwards is quoted by BBC Sport Tees as saying: "I was told by my daughter yesterday. I can understand the links to my former club, but my full focus is on the brilliant job that I have here.

"It's hard for me to comment on speculation and anything else that isn't Middlesbrough football club.

"All I care about is trying to win the game at Leicester tomorrow."

Would Edwards take any Wolves opportunity?

As well as Edwards' affinity with Wolves, he was also born in nearby Telford and the most Northern clubs that he has managed thus far are Wolves and AFC Telford United.

He only relocated to the North-East during the summer when he took the Middlesbrough job and is currently overseeing a team that sit in second position in the Championship table.

Although the 42-year-old is well-liked by Wolves owners Fosun International, he may wish to remain in his current position given that he has managed four different clubs since June 2021.

Wolves have also been linked with the likes of Michael Carrick and Robbie Keane, while former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is also said to be on the shortlist.