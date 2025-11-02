Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Leicester City and Middlesbrough, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Leicester City will look to end a run of four games without a win when they welcome high-flying Middlesbrough to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Foxes fell to a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers last time out, while Boro were convincingly beaten 3-0 away at Watford.

Match preview

Since their relegation from the Premier League last season, Leicester City have found life in the Championship challenging, recording four wins, five draws and four defeats from their opening 13 matches.

Sitting 14th in the table on 17 points, they would have expected to be positioned much higher given the quality within their squad.

Their most recent defeat saw taunts directed towards Marti Cifuentes, highlighting the pressure he is currently under.

Across September and October, Leicester collected just eight points from eight matches, leaving them five points adrift of the playoff places.

By the time their next game comes around, it will be exactly a month since their last win, underlining the urgency to get back on track as soon as possible.

As for Middlesbrough, they have so far taken the Championship by storm, claiming 25 points from their opening 13 matches.

Seven wins, four draws and just two losses means Rob Edwards' men sit second, only behind Frank Lampard's Coventry City.

Despite the impressive start, they failed to beat Wrexham at the end of October and marked their first game in November with a sobering 3-0 defeat to Watford.

Boro had only lost once before Saturday's trip to Hertfordshire and were able to bounce back immediately with successive wins on that occasion, Edwards will be aiming for another instant response on Tuesday.

Victory for the visitors could move them level on points with Coventry at the top of the table, while Leicester will be desperate for a performance that could reignite their campaign.

Leicester City Championship form:

D W D L L L

Leicester City form (all competitions):

D W D L L L

Middlesbrough Championship form:

D L W W D L

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

D L W W D L

Team News

Leicester remain without Harry Souttar who has not played first-team football since December 2024 and a return is not expected anytime soon.

Aaron Ramsey is also expected to miss out once again, although Bobby De Cordova-Reid returned to the bench for the first time since he picked up a hamstring injury and could push for a starting place.

Boubakary Soumare came in for Ramsey last time out and is expected to do so again.

Should De Cordova-Reid start, expect Jordan James to drop out of midfield.

For Middlesbrough, Edwards has the luxury of naming the same starting XI with no new injuries reported.

However, changes may be needed following the shock weekend defeat.

They will be unable to call upon Daragh Lenihan who remains sidelined but George Edmundson returned to the matchday squad for the first time since September and could come in.

Morgan Whittaker and Kaly Sene came off the bench last time out and could be two players Edwards turns to.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Vestergaard, Okoli, Thomas; Soumare, Winks; Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Ayew

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Jones; Brittain, Browne, Morris, Targett; Hackney; Conway, Whittaker

We say: Leicester City 2-2 Middlesbrough

With Leicester eager to get back to winning ways and Middlesbrough looking to remain in touch with league leaders Coventry, Tuesday night's game should be an interesting contest. We expect Cifuentes' side to produce a stronger performance, with the points being shared on Tuesday night.

Calum Burrowes Written by

