Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly express an interest in speaking with a former Manchester United despite making progress in discussions with ex-head coach Gary O'Neil.

Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly hold an interest in speaking to Erik ten Hag regarding their vacant head coach position.

That is despite widespread reports indicating that Fosun International have made progress in discussions over the re-appointment of Gary O'Neil, who was sacked less than a year ago.

On Sunday, Wolves took the decision to sack Vitor Pereira after a run of just two points being collected from 10 games in this season's Premier League.

O'Neil was quickly installed as the bookmakers' favourite to become Wolves' next head coach despite losing 32 times during a 63-game reign that ended in December.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Wolves have now entered 'advanced talks' with the Englishman over a shock return to Molineux.

Wolves open to appointing former Manchester United boss Ten Hag

However, the same report claims that Wolves will not appoint Pereira's successor this week and other candidates remain in the frame.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag allegedly remains under consideration by the Wolves hierarchy with the Dutchman said to have been 'discussed internally'.

Wolves are said to hold an interest in holding talks with the 55-year-old to gauge whether he would be interested in a move to the West Midlands.

Ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford is perceived to be a failure, yet he won an EFL Cup and FA Cup during his time with the Red Devils.

Most recently, though, he oversaw just three competitive games as Bayer Leverkusen head coach before being swiftly removed from his position with the club's board feeling that he had not aligned with the club's philosophy.

As a result, Ten Hag is now at a crossroads moment in his career, and he may have reservations about entertaining a move to Wolves.

Who else has been linked with Wolves?

Late on Sunday during his appearance on Match of the Day 2, Michael Carrick hinted that he was not ready to return to management at the present time.

Meanwhile, former Wolves forward Robbie Keane - who is impressing at Hungarian giants Ferencvaros - has allegedly applied for the position.

Brendan Rodgers and Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards are the other main candidates for the role, particularly the latter who has previously spent at the club as a player and coach.