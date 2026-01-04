Transfer news and rumours today: Nuno Espirito Santo future, Newcastle United 'exit', former Chelsea star's 'plan'

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jan 2026 21:41

West Ham United have considered Slaven Bilic as a replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo, the latest report has claimed.

The Hammers suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the first win Wolves have picked up all season.

Defeat left West Ham in 18th place with 12 points, four fewer than 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, and the team's poor performances have led to calls from the fanbase to replace manager Espirito Santo.

Football Insider have now reported that former West Ham coach Bilic will be among the club's options to takeover should the head coach's position become untenable.

Bilic was in charge of the Hammers from 2015-2017, and since he is currently without a team, so he would be able to take up a place in the dugout immediately.

Newcastle United transfer news: Midfielder exit

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock is said to have interested Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe's Toon side have endured a difficult season so far, and after a mixed summer transfer window, it would not be surprising if changes were made to the squad in the winter.

While supporters are keen for incomings, there have also been a number of players linked with exits, including Willock.

The former Arsenal man has been troubled by injuries for some time, and he has played just 238 minutes in the league for Howe this season.

The iPaper now report that three Premier League clubs could sign him in the winter, with Palace, Leeds and Forest all looking to strengthen their squads in January.

Former Chelsea star on the move?

AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku is a target for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, the latest report has claimed.

Nkunku left Chelsea in the summer of 2025, leaving Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal having scored just six Premier League goals.

The Frenchman has only started six Serie A games this season, finding the back of the net twice in 618 minutes.

His limited playing time has led to speculation that the 28-year-old could leave Milan in the January transfer window.

However, while journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Fenerbahce are keen on the forward, he also claims that Nkunku's current plan is to remain in Italy with Milan, making a move unlikely at this stage.