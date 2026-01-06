West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest: Nuno Espirito Santo eager to avoid replicating unwanted Harry Redknapp feat

By Darren Plant | 06 Jan 2026 11:44 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 11:47

Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking to avoid an unwanted feat held by Harry Redknapp when West Ham United face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

The Hammers and the Tricky Trees square off in a crucial battle at the London Stadium with the teams sat in 18th and 17th place in the Premier League table.

This fixture is particularly relevant to Nuno as he faces Forest for the first time since he was sacked in September after his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis broke down over issues with regards to transfers.

Meanwhile, Nuno is also under growing pressure to keep his job with West Ham having failed to win any of their last nine Premier League matches.

If the East Londoners go down to a sixth defeat in 10 top-flight outings, it would see Nuno equal an unwanted record held by Harry Redknapp.

© Imago

What Redknapp streak can Nuno match?

In Premier League history, there have been just 13 occasions where a manager has been in charge of both sides in meetings in a single season.

Only during the 2004-05 campaign, when Redknapp was in charge of Portsmouth and Southampton, has a manager been on the losing side in both such games.

Recent history is not on Nuno's side, however, with West Ham having failed to win any of their last eight Premier League games played at 7pm or later.

They are also just two matches away from their longest Premier League winless run since between December 2006 and March 2007.

West Ham have also failed to hit the target in a joint-Premier League high of three matches during 2025-26, most recently not doing so against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Dyche also at risk of unwanted streak...

As for Nottingham Forest, they head into this encounter having lost each of their last four matches in England's top flight.

Across a 574-game managerial career, Dyche has never suffered five successive league defeats.

On a more positive note, the 54-year-old can record his 200th win in the dugout with victory over the East Londoners.

The most peculiar statistic ahead of this contest is the last five goals that Forest have conceded to West Ham in the Premier League all coming on or after the 80th minute.