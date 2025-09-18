Sports Mole looks at how West Ham United could line up for Saturday's Premier League match with Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are set to be without the services of Tomas Soucek for the hosting of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder picked up a straight red card during the second half of the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium last weekend.

As a result, there could be the potential of a full Hammers debut this weekend, with Frenchman Soungoutou Magassa possibly joining James Ward-Prowse in the engine room.

Despite the scoreline last time out, West Ham head coach Graham Potter managed to take positives from his side's display, with fresh partnerships beginning to blossom.

Consequently, fans should not expect wholesale changes to the hosts' XI this weekend, with new signings Kyle Walker-Peters and El Hadji Malick Diouf set to continue in the side.

Whilst Brazil international Lucas Paqueta is likely to retain his place at the top of the attack, the Hammers have the option to bring Callum Wilson into the team as a more natural choice at striker.

There are no suggestions of a possible alteration on the right flank, where England star Jarrod Bowen will be looking to net his second Premier League goal of the season.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Paqueta

