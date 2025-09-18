Continuity is key: Crystal Palace predicted XI vs. West Ham

Sports Mole looks at how Crystal Palace could line up for their match in the Premier League at West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace are set to name an unchanged side when they visit struggling West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles have been solid at the beginning of the top-flight term, conceding just the single goal, with another clean sheet added during the home draw with Sunderland last time out.

As a result, Palace are preparing to continue with a centre-back trio of Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Liverpool target March Guehi.

Earning a rest from the start as Oliver Glasner's men travelled to Millwall in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, Jefferson Lerma should come back into the XI to partner Will Hughes.

The Colombian is even more likely to start should Adam Wharton be deemed unfit, with the young Englishman recovering from a hamstring injury.

After firing a blank versus the Black Cats last weekend, there could be slight temptation for Palace to bring Romain Esse or Christantus Ugonna Uche into the starting ranks.

However, the visitors to the London Stadium are restricted in attacking areas, with both Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah doubts due to hamstring problems.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Pino, Kamada, Mateta

