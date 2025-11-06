Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how West Ham United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

West Ham United will be without at least five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at the London Stadium.

Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) are both targeting returns from injury after the international break, while Oliver Scarles (shoulder), George Earthy (hamstring) and Lukasz Fabianski (back) are also unavailable for selection.

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that some unspecified players will have knocks assessed ahead of kickoff, but all being well, the Hammers boss could name the same starting lineup that began the 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and El Hadji Malick Diouf could all retain their places in the back four, protecting goalkeeper Alphonse Areola who seems to have won the No.1 jersey back from summer signing Mads Hermansen since Nuno’s arrival.

After producing a man-of-the-match performance on his first PL start of the season against Newcastle, Freddie Potts will hope to be rewarded with another start in centre-midfield alongside Matheus Fernandes and Lucas Paqueta, though Tomas Soucek will be pushing for a recall.

Callum Wilson has only scored more Premier League goals against current club West Ham (12) and Everton (eight) than he has against Burnley (seven), scoring six goals in his last four starts against the Clarets. The 33-year-old is set to lead the line once again, with Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville providing support in attack.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

