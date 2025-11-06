Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Burnley could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Burnley are set to be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

While Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts (both knee) all remain sidelined, head coach Scott Parker has confirmed that defender Hjalmar Ekdal “should be fine” to feature after sustaining a black eye in training.

Ekdal may not start this weekend, though, as Axel Tuanzebe and Maxime Esteve could retain their partnership in the heart of defence as Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman operate as full-backs.

While Lesley Ugochukwu, Josh Cullen and Florentino Luis are all expected to continue in centre-midfield, Josh Laurent’s starting spot is at risk and he could make way for a more attack-minded player.

Jaidon Anthony is in line to keep his place on the left flank, while Loum Tchaouna, Marcus Edwards and Jacob Bruun Larsen are all set to battle with one another for a start on the opposite wing, with the former of those three seemingly the most likely to get the nod on this occasion.

After missing Burnley’s 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend through illness, Lyle Foster is fit and has taken part in full training this week, so he could be ready to start up front at the expense of Zian Flemming.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony

