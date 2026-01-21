How to watch West Ham United vs. Sunderland: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Darren Plant | 21 Jan 2026 09:40

West Ham United and Sunderland square off in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking for a win that could do wonders for achieving their respective targets.

At a time when the Black Cats sit in ninth position in the top-flight table, the home side are down in 18th place, five points adrift of safety.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match.

What time does West Ham United vs. Sunderland kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is West Ham United vs. Sunderland being played?

This clash will take place at the London Stadium, the home ground of West Ham which possesses a capacity of 62,500.

Sunderland will be making their first visit to the stadium since October 2016, with West Ham prevailing by a 1-0 scoreline on that occasion.

How to watch West Ham United vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between West Ham and Sunderland will be live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers in the UK can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, while it is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

Key match events, including any goals, will be posted on TNT Sports' official X account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One's Match of the Day show will also be available to watch at 10:30pm on Saturday night, with highlights of every Premier League game from the day set to be shown.

What's at stake between West Ham United vs. Sunderland?

Earlier this month, Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to be on the brink of the sack at West Ham after a nine-game winless streak in the Premier League.

However, after a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup was followed by a 2-1 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, the Portuguese has earned some breathing space.

Nevertheless, West Ham still trail 17th-placed Nottingham Forest by five points, so they can ill-afford returning to losing ways here.

As for Sunderland, last week's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace ended a run of five matches without success in the top flight.

Although Regis Le Bris' side are in ninth spot, they only trail Liverpool in fourth position by three points.

Last season's Championship playoff winners also hold a 16-point advantage over their next opponents.