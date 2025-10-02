[monks data]
Preview: Werder Bremen vs St Pauli - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Bundesliga clash between Werder Bremen and St Pauli, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With both hoping to distance themselves from the relegation zone, Werder Bremen will host St Pauli at Weserstadion on Saturday in the sixth matchweek of the Bundesliga season.

The Green-Whites are fourth last in 15th place with four points following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on September 26, though the ninth-placed visitors only have seven points, with the club losing 2-1 against Bayer Leverkusen on September 27.


Match preview

Werder Bremen's first shot on target against Bayern came in the 58th minute, and they have now conceded at least three goals in four of their five Bundesliga fixtures this term.

Boss Horst Steffen's side had netted eight times in their first three league outings of the campaign, but their defeat last time out was the second consecutive game that they failed to score in.

The Green-Whites have faced 80 shots in five Bundesliga matches, with only Hamburger SV facing more (85), and their defensive frailty is a surprise given they had kept three clean sheets in the final five top-flight matches of 2024-25.

Steffen's only victory this season came in matchweek three against Borussia Monchengladbach, but his team have been beaten four times and drawn once, though perhaps the head coach deserves some leniency considering they have already played Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen failed to win either of their two home games this campaign, losing 3-0 against Freiburg on September 20 and holding Leverkusen to a 3-3 stalemate on August 30.

Manager of Werder Bremen Horst Steffen during an interview, on August 9, 2025

St Pauli only faced five shots when they lost against Leverkusen, and their tally of eight goals conceded in the league is two more than at the same stage of the 2024-25 season.

Kiezkicker's performances in the final third have improved considerably, with their eight goals in the Bundesliga double their total after five matchweeks last term.

A victory for St Pauli on Saturday would be their first in the league against Werder Bremen since August 1977, when they won 3-1 in their first ever Bundesliga match, though they have drawn three of their past four encounters with their hosts.

Manager Alexander Blessin has overseen two losses in his side's past two, whereas his team had won three and drawn one of their prior four.

St Pauli were beaten 2-0 by Stuttgart on September 19 in their most recent away fixture, but they did emerge as winners in their first two matches on the road.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:



  • L

  • D

  • W

  • L

  • L


Werder Bremen form (all competitions):



  • L

  • L

  • D

  • W

  • L

  • L


St Pauli Bundesliga form:



  • D

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • L


St Pauli form (all competitions):



  • W

  • D

  • W

  • W

  • L

  • L



Team News

David Nemeth of St Pauli injured during his side's clash against Eintracht Norderstedt, on August 16, 2025

Starting Werder Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus is out due to a shoulder issue, meaning Karl Hein is set to deputise between the posts.

The hosts have been without centre-back Niklas Stark since late August, and without him in their ranks, expect Karim Coulibaly and Marco Friedl to start.

Jens Stage and Senne Lynen are almost certain to feature in a double pivot, while number nine Marco Grull may be supported by attacking midfielder Cameron Puertas.

Meanwhile, St Pauli centre-back David Nemeth could return to action at the end of the month, but with the defender dealing with a groin injury, perhaps Hauke Wahl, Eric Smith and Adam Dzwigala will play in a back three.

James Sands and Joel Chima Fujita could be selected in midfield given Jackson Irvine is unavailable, and the duo will be expected to provide a platform for forwards Andreas Hountondji and Mathias Pereira Lage.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Sugawara, Coulibaly, Friedl, Agu; Stage, Lynen; Schmid, Puertas, Mbangula; Grull

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Dzwigala; Saliakas, Sands, Fujita, Oppie; Sinani; Hountondji, Lage


SM words green background

We say: Werder Bremen 1-2 St Pauli


 

St Pauli will be confident that they can take advantage of the hosts' vulnerable backline, especially as they have improved in the final third.

Werder Bremen boast a strong record against the visitors, but given their poor showings this campaign, it would not be surprising if they lost yet again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

