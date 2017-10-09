Hartson: 'Wales extremely down'

World Cup
Oct 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Allen (16')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (57')
Murphy (72'), Clark (79'), Randolph (89'), McClean (92'), Meyler (96')

John Hartson: 'Wales players will be extremely down'

John Harton says that Wales' players will feel "extremely down" as a result of failing to grab a playoff spot in the World Cup.
Former Wales striker John Hartson has claimed that the players will feel "extremely down" about their failure to secure a World Cup playoff spot.

Chris Coleman's side knew that only a win over the Republic of Ireland this evening would give them a chance of reaching the finals in Russia.

It was not to be for the Dragons, though, as James McClean struck in the 57th minute to send Ireland through to the playoffs.

After the final whistle, Hartson told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The Welsh players will be extremely, extremely down. Wales had to win their last four games, they won three and just came up a little short tonight.

"Wales were not quite inventive and creative enough around the Irish penalty area tonight. The Irish were outstanding defensively."

Serbia ended up winning Group D, while Wales finished two points shy of second spot.

John Hartson assistant coach looks on during the Wales training session at the Vale of Glamorgan complex on October 8, 2013
