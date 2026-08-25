Preview: Viktoria Plzen vs Red Star Belgrade - prediction, team news, lineups

Hanging onto their Europa League qualification hopes by the thinnest of threads, Viktoria Plzen welcome Red Star Belgrade to Doosan Arena for the second leg of their playoff tie on Thursday night.

The visitors already have one foot in the League Phase of the 2026-27 competition after securing a 3-0 first-leg victory in Serbia last week.

Match preview

Viktoria Plzen are preparing for a fresh start under new manager Radoslav Kovac, who was appointed on Sunday following the dismissal of Martin Hysky two days earlier.

The 46-year-old former West Ham United midfielder has been given a “clear objective” to “breathe new life into the team immediately” following the club's disappointing start to the 2026-27 season, winning just one of their first five competitive games (D2 L2).

Sitting down in 12th place in the Czech First League, Plzen failed to win any of their opening three matches before claiming a 3-2 home victory over Zlin just over a week ago. However, that result was followed five days later by their three-goal thumping by Red Star in the Europa League.

Plzen still harbour hopes of reaching the Europa League proper for the third successive season, but no club in the competition’s history has ever overturned a precise three-goal first-leg deficit in the qualification phase.

The hosts can take some comfort from how Red Star let a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 on aggregate to Lille in the knockout phase playoff round of last season’s Europa League, while the Serbian side were also beaten 3-0 on aggregate by Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Champions League knockouts earlier this month.

However, Albert Riera’s side enter Thursday’s contest in high spirits following an emphatic 4-0 home win over Cukaricki in the Serbian SuperLig on Sunday, a result that has preserved their 100% record in the top flight.

Red Star are bidding to win their 10th league title in a row this term, but their short-term aim is to claim their fourth successive aggregate win in the final qualification round of the Europa League, having previously beaten Cluj in 2021-22, Ararat-Armenia in 2020-21 and Krasnodar in 2017-18.

Riera is aware that his side can ill-afford any complacency despite their healthy advantage, but the Serbian giants know that they can afford to draw or even lose by a one or two-goal scoreline to advance to this season’s League Phase.

Viktoria Plzen Europa League form:

L

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

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D

D

W

L

Red Star Belgrade Europa League form:

Red Star Belgrade form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Aside from Vaclav Jemelka (knee) and Jan Paluska (groin), Viktoria Plzen boss Kovac is blessed with a relatively clean bill of health for his first match in charge, allowing him full flexibility to stamp his tactical authority on the side.

The hosts are expected to make a handful of tactical alterations from the first leg to spark an attacking resurgence. Forwards Matej Vydra and Christophe Kabongo will battle with Prince Adu for a start up front, while Patrik Hrosovsky will likely orchestrate the play from a deep midfield position.

As for Red Star Belgrade, Riera had the luxury of managing his squad depth following Sunday's comfortable domestic win. Defensive midfielder Rade Krunic could return to anchor the midfield and offer maximum steel ahead of a four-man backline.

Attacking trio Osman Bukari, Marko Arnautovic and Muhammed Clam, who were all rested over the weekend, are poised to resume their roles in the final third, while captain Mirko Ivanic scored twice in the first leg and is expected to continue in centre-midfield.

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Prebsl, Dweh, Krcik, Doski; Hrosovsky, Cerv; Memic, Visinsky, Souare; Kabongo

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup:

Matheus; Luckassen, Veljkovic, Erakovic, Seol; Ivanic, Krunic, Kostov; Bukari, Arnautovic, Cham

We say: Viktoria Plzen 2-2 Red Star Belgrade (Red Star to win 5-2 on aggregate)

New Plzen boss Kovac will lean heavily on the vocal home support at the Doosan Arena to unnerve the Serbian champions early on, knowing that an early breakthrough is absolutely paramount if they are to spark a miraculous turnaround.

However, the visitors possess too much attacking quality on the counter-attack to crumble under pressure, meaning the hosts will likely have to settle for an entertaining stalemate on the night as Red Star secure safe passage to the League Phase on aggregate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.