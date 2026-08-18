Preview: Tromso IL vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

After a positive pre-season, Brighton & Hove Albion will return to competitive action on Thursday evening, kicking off their Conference League playoff against Tromso IL.

While Albion enter at the last step before the league phase, their Norwegian hosts have already fought through one qualifier to get this far.

Match preview

After posting consecutive eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League, Brighton have been subject to a summer of change, with stalwart James Milner finally retiring and star striker Danny Welbeck taking the familiar path towards Chelsea.

So, head coach Fabian Hurzeler must try to compensate for losing the club's leading top-flight scorer, after Welbeck's goals helped them secure European football last term.

Now set to kick off their 2026-27 campaign, Brighton can reflect on some positive results in pre-season, which started with wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Strasbourg.

The Seagulls then returned to home turf for two friendlies against Italian opposition - first defeating Roma 3-0, then beating Bologna 1-0.

Ultimately, they were aiming to get in shape for this week's return to Europe, before hosting Aston Villa on the Premier League's opening matchday.

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While Brighton are just beginning their season, Tromso are already in the thick of another Eliteserien campaign.

After 17 league games, Jorgen Vik's side sit third in Norway's top flight as things stand, tucked behind last year's top two Viking FK and Bodo/Glimt.

Though they lost 3-2 to Molde last weekend, Tromso had previously been in fine form, bouncing back in style from dropping out of the Europa League.

Following their loss to Hradec Kralove in the second qualifying round, they beat Aalesund 6-2 and smashed CFR Cluj 7-1 on aggregate in the Conference League.

After earning a 5-0 victory in the first leg of their third round tie - largely thanks to Isak Dahlqvist's hat-trick - Tromso were then 2-1 winners back at home.

That set up this showdown with Premier League opposition, which will represent a serious step up in class.

Tromso IL Conference League form:

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Tromso IL form (all competitions):

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Brighton & Hove Albion pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / Colorsport

Brighton have several fitness concerns heading into the first leg, as Carlos Baleba, Stefanos Tzimas and Kaoru Mitoma are all major doubts.

Evan Ferguson is apparently set for another loan move, while Yankuba Minteh sustained an injury against Roma and may be missing for up to three months.

More positively, Pascal Struijk could play after returning to full training, and fellow new boy Luka ⁠Vuskovic - who essentially traded places with Tottenham-bound Jan Paul van Hecke - is also available.

Without Welbeck, either Georginio Rutter or Charalampos Kostoulas should lead Albion's attack.

Meanwhile, Tromso's front line is generally led by Heine Larsen, who - like Swedish wing-back Dahlqvist - has already scored three goals in Europe this season.

Key man Jens Hjerto-Dahl recently joined Premier League newcomers Hull City, but former Norway international Ruben Yttergard Jenssen will still captain the side from midfield.

Furthermore, Leon Hien arrived on loan from Djurgardens earlier this month, slotting straight into Vik's back three.

The visitors' main worry is goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard, who came off injured against Tromso; the former Stoke City stopper may be replaced by his deputy Ole Kristian Lauvli.

Tromso IL possible starting lineup:

Lauvli; Vadebu, Hien, Tonnessen; Dahlqvist, Edvardsson, Jenssen, L. Larsen, Warneryd; Nyhammer, H. Larsen

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vuskovic, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Gomez, Gross, Ayari, Kadioglu; Hinshelwood; Rutter

We say: Tromso IL 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Although Brighton's greater quality and depth should ultimately pay off, Tromso are clearly capable of scoring goals and have a clear edge in terms of match fitness.

So, despite their status as Conference League favourites, the Seagulls may fly home with just a slim lead ahead of next week's second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.