Aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats in the Championship, Swansea City welcome Millwall to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans were defeated by a late sucker-punch at Birmingham City last time out, whereas the Lions picked up three points at the expense of Watford.

Match preview

Swansea City's seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions came to a grinding halt in the Second City last Saturday afternoon, when a last-minute header from Birmingham substitute Lyndon Dykes secured maximum points for Blues on their own patch.

Nevertheless, the Swans have still made an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign and are showcasing why they are outsiders for a spot in the playoffs, especially after defeating Europa League-competing Nottingham Forest in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Pocketing a respectable tally of eight points from their opening six second-tier battles, the Welsh outfit are sitting in 11th spot in the Championship rankings, just two points Frank Lampard's Coventry City, who are positioned in the lowest of the top-six placements.

Rather amazingly, Alan Sheehan's troops are six games unbeaten at the Swansea.com Stadium at the beginning of this season across the Championship and EFL Cup, earning the scalps of Sheffield United and Forest at the venue since the start of competitive action in August.

After struggling to adapt to the rough and tumble of English football last season, Zan Vipotnik has made a sensational start to the current term, with the former Bordeaux and Maribor marksman bagging five goals across eight appearances, including three strikes in the second tier.

Following matchups with Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace in the Championship and EFL Cup respectively, Millwall continued their September of London derbies on Monday night, when they picked up a much-needed maximum at The Den versus Watford.

In a early-week contest which was devoid of consistent quality, it was a moment that decided the destination of the points on the night, with Dutch winger Camiel Neghli popping up in the 10th minute to secure the Lions' maiden win at home of the 2025-26 term.

Ending a three-match sequence without victory last time out at the expense of the Hornets, Millwall have moved up to 10th spot in the Championship table, two points ahead of Saturday's hosts Swansea and just two points behind second-placed Stoke City at this stage.

After six round of second-tier action, no side in the division has collected more away points than the Lions' seven, with Alex Neil's army earning wins at Sheffield United and Norwich City in August before sharing the Championship spoils at The Valley with Charlton earlier this month.

Reflective of the two side's league standings over recent years, Millwall will be looking to extend their winning streak against Swansea to four matches this weekend, with the capital-based club victorious in each of those matchups by a 1-0 scoreline.

Swansea City Championship form: L W D W D L

Swansea City form (all competitions): D W W D W L

Millwall Championship form: W L W L D W

Millwall form (all competitions): W W L D L W

Team News

Hoping of making an immediate impression following his summer move from Bolton Wanderers, Ricardo Santos has been restricted to a watching so far because of a knee injury.

As a result, the Swans are currently operating with a centre-back pairing of Cameron Burgess and Ben Cabango as Millwall come to town this weekend.

Experiencing back-to-back relegations with Luton Town over the past two years, Alfie Doughty is looking to be part of success with the Lions, however the full-back is recovering from a hamstring injury at the moment.

Millwall's options in the middle of the park have been massively restricted by the absences of academy graduate Billy Mitchell (muscle) and Belgian Casper de Norre (muscle).

A wonderful talent on his day for the Lions last term, Femi Azeez has made just two Championship appearances in 2025-26 to date owing to an injury.

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Galbraith, Pereira, Stamenic, Inoussa; Vipotnik

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Benda; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Bryan; Neghli, Luongo, Mazou-Sacko, Emakhu; Ballo, Coburn

We say: Swansea City 1-0 Millwall

After a heartbreaking defeat at Birmingham last weekend, Swansea will be desperate to make amends in front of their home faithful on Saturday.

Millwall had to dig deep to earn maximum points at the expense of Watford, meaning that the Lions may not be so energetic in South Wales.

