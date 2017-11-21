Pulis to be snapped up by Swansea?

Tony Pulis reportedly emerges as a candidate for the Swansea City job if Paul Clement gets axed.

Recently-sacked West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is reportedly one of the favourites to take over at Swansea City in the event that Paul Clement is sacked.

The 59-year-old is now a free agent after getting dismissed by the Baggies on Monday morning.

In his last 21 games in charge, Pulis oversaw just two victories, the most recent result ended in a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at The Hawthorns.

Swansea are in their own predicament as they sit second from bottom in the Premier League table after four defeats on the trot.

According to The Telegraph, Pulis has emerged as one of the favourites to take the hotseat at the Liberty Stadium if the Welsh club opt to make a managerial change.

The former Stoke City boss is also believed to be on the radar of the Wales national team.