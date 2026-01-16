Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats reveal loan 'demands' amid Arthur Masuaku interest

By Carter White | 16 Jan 2026 10:53

Sunderland have reportedly revealed their transfer stance regarding defender Arthur Masuaku during the current January transfer window.

The 32-year-old moved on a free transfer from Besiktas over the summer but has since struggled to cement a regular spot in the XI.

Masuaku has featured in just three Premier League matches for Sunderland, who have defied pre-season expectations of a relegation battle this term.

That being said, Regis Le Bris's troops are currently in the midst of a five-game winless run in the top flight.

Sunderland will be looking to record their first top-flight victory of 2026 when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago / News Images

Sunderland reveal Masuaku demands?

According to transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland defender Masuaku is wanted on the continent before the end of the window.

The report claims that Standard Liege are interested in signing the left-back on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

It is understood that Sunderland are demanding that the Belgian Pro League club pay the entirety of the defender's wages for the rest of 2025-26.

This is supposedly something that Standard Liege are unwilling to commit to at this stage, leaving the two clubs at a standstill in negotiations.

Standard Liege are currently sixth in the Belgian Pro League and have a fight on their hands to finish inside the top six this season.

© Imago

Masuaku injury to complicate move?

Whilst Sunderland and Standard Liege fight over the details on a proposed loan move for Masuaku, the player himself is battling his own fitness problems.

The 32-year-old picked up an ankle issue whilst on international duty for DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

It is said that Masuaku could be out of action for up to six weeks - a prognosis which would impact the beginning of his any spell in Belgian football.