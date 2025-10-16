Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has provided a positive update on the fitness of Omar Alderete and Noah Sadiki ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alderete and Sadiki picked up respective muscle and ankle problems over the international break, but Le Bris has confirmed that it is “possible” for both players to be named in his starting lineup this weekend, with a late call to be made on the fitness of the Black Cats duo.

After switching to a back five during the first half of a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United before the international break, Le Bris will weigh up whether to begin with a five-man backline or stick with a back four against a Wolves side who have recently changed to a four-man defence under Vitor Pereira.

Daniel Ballard is available to earn a recall in defence if Alderete is not deemed fit to start, while Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele and Arthur Masuaku will all be hoping to retain their starting spots at the back, in front of goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Teenage starlet Chris Rigg could be recalled to start alongside Granit Xhaka in centre-midfield if Sadiki is not ready to start, while Le Bris’s formation may determine whether Enzo Le Fee operates out wide or in a central midfield role.

Simon Adingra, Bertrand Traore and Chemsdine Talbi are all set to battle for starts on the flanks, while Wilson Isidor is expected to get the nod to start as the central striker once again ahead of Eliezer Mayenda and Brian Brobbey.

Five players who remain sidelined with injuries are Habib Diarra (groin), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles), while Reinildo Mandava will serve the final game of a three-match suspension.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra

