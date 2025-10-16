Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be without at least two players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Matt Doherty recently underwent surgery on his wrist and will remain in the treatment room along with Leon Chiwome (knee), but defender Toti Gomes could be ready to return after suffering with a bout of flu.

Wolves have not lost any of their last three games in all competitions (W1 D2) since head coach Vitor Pereira switched from a back five to a four-man defence, so the Portuguese will likely stick with the same system this weekend.

Jackson Tchatchoua should retain his starting spot at right-back and fellow summer signing David Moller Wolfe will continue to battle with Hugo Bueno for a place at left-back, as Sam Johnstone aims to start his third successive league game in goal ahead of Jose Sa.

Emmanuel Agbadou will push Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci for a start at centre-back, while Marshall Munetsi, Andre and Joao Gomes are the most likely trio to begin in centre-midfield.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is yet to score in five Premier League games this term, but the Norwegian is expected to lead the line one again and he could be supported in the final third by Jhon Arias and either Hwang Hee-chan or Rodrigo Gomes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang

