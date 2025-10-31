Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Monday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed a double injury boost for his side ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats return home after a phenomenal 2-1 comeback win at Chelsea last weekend, despite missing Omar Alderete (head) and Simon Adingra (hamstring) through injury.

However, Alderete has trained and is hopeful of returning from concussion protocol in time for the visit of the Toffees, while Simon Adingra could also be back from his minor problem.

The latter will not be first in line for promotion from the bench, though, as Chemsdine Talbi - scorer of an injury-time winner at Stamford Bridge - has surely done enough to displace Bertrand Traore in the final third.

Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fee's spots are not up for debate, though - the former has already scored four Premier League goals and could become just the fifth Sunderland man to register five on or before his 10th appearance in the competition after Steven Fletcher (4), Kevin Phillips (6), Darren Bent (6) and Asamoah Gyan (10).

Le Bris understandably went with a defence-heavy 5-4-1 setup against Chelsea, but he should revert to a four-man defensive line here, in which Alderete could step in for Dan Ballard.

Rather than draft Chris Rigg back into the XI, though, Le Bris could stick Lutsharel Geetruida into a holding midfield role - the adaptable Dutchman has no problems operating in such a position, despite being a right-back by trade.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Geertruida, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

