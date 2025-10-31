Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Everton could line up for Monday's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Everton manager David Moyes is facing the same old attacking dilemma for Monday's Premier League game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The majority of the Toffees' starting XI picks itself at present, but Moyes is yet to find a permanent solution up front, where Beto is still above Thierno Barry in the pecking order.

However, the former drew another blank in last weekend's 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur and has now gone six Premier League games without a goal since netting against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of August.

Beto registered just one shot on target and missed one big chance in the defeat to Spurs, and Barry is now banging loudly on the door for a Premier League start, which he may be granted here.

The Frenchman - if he is indeed given the nod - will be supported in the final third by Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jack Grealish, who at the time of writing has won more fouls (28) and created more chances from open play (19) than any other Premier League player this season.

Idrissa Gueye and James Garner operate behind the quartet in a recognisable double pivot, while Jarrad Branthwaite's hamstring injury means that James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are safe at the back.

For the first time since leaving Sunderland at the end of the 2016-17 season, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will face his former employers at his erstwhile home.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up for this game