Preview: Stockport County vs Bromley - prediction, team news, lineups

High-flying Stockport County welcome struggling Bromley to Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon, with the Hatters looking to maintain their impressive start to the League One campaign.

The Hatters made it two consecutive wins with a clinical second-half display against Barnsley, while the Ravens returned to third-tier action after the international break with a narrow defeat away to Mansfield Town.

Match preview

After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Championship last season, losing to Bolton Wanderers in the playoff final in May, Stockport County parted ways with Dave Challinor and replaced their long-serving manager with Rochdale head coach Jimmy McNulty.

With big shoes to fill after Challinor guided the Hatters to two promotions during his tenure, McNulty has nevertheless made an encouraging start to life at Edgeley Park, winning seven of his opening 12 matches.

A win rate of 58.3%, including victories in several cup competitions, has helped Stockport climb to third in the League One table, with 16 points from their opening nine matches and a game in hand on league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

With a superior goal difference and just three points separating them from the Pilgrims, the Hatters could leapfrog the current leaders if they make the most of their game in hand.

Their goalscoring form has been a key factor behind their positive start, with only one side scoring more than their 20 goals, while Kyle Wootton has netted seven times in nine appearances, a tally bettered by just one player in the division.

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As for the visitors, Bromley have enjoyed a remarkable rise through the football pyramid in recent years but have found the step up to the third tier their toughest challenge yet.

Andy Woodman guided the Ravens to League One for the first time in their history during the 2025-26 campaign, securing the League Two title by a single point and continuing a remarkable rise that saw them reach the English Football League just over a decade after competing in the National League South.

However, after eight league matches in the 2026-27 campaign, Bromley find themselves in the relegation zone, with two wins, two draws and four defeats leaving the Greater London-based side on eight points.

A major concern for Woodman will be his team's defensive record, with only one side in the division conceding more than their 20 goals, 35% of which came in a heavy 7-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of August.

Although the league table makes difficult reading for Ravens supporters, Bromley have a game in hand on the side immediately above them and all three teams below, meaning a victory this weekend could eventually provide some breathing room from the relegation zone.

Both clubs have enjoyed multiple promotions in recent seasons, and Saturday's contest will be their first meeting in more than four years, when Stockport claimed a 3-1 victory over Bromley in a National League encounter at Hayes Lane.

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Bromley League One form:

Bromley form (all competitions):

Team News

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Looking to make it three consecutive wins, Stockport County would have been keen to name an unchanged side after their second-half comeback against Barnsley last weekend, but they are likely to be forced into at least one alteration.

Harry Wood was substituted with just over 20 minutes remaining and is expected to miss out, with Jason Adigun the most likely candidate to replace him after coming off the bench last time out and providing two assists.

Club top scorer Wootton is expected to lead the line, with Jack Diamond operating out wide and former Premier League midfielder Oliver Norwood anchoring the midfield while wearing the captain's armband.

However, McNulty will remain without attacker Adama Sidibeh, who is yet to feature this season, while defender Brad Hills continues to recover from a long-term injury.

As for Woodman's Bromley, they could name an unchanged starting XI after avoiding any fresh injury concerns in their latest outing.

However, five second-half substitutions in attacking areas, including four made simultaneously with around 15 minutes remaining, suggest that changes could be on the cards.

JJ McKiernan scored for the third consecutive game last time out and is expected to start in attack once again after making an impressive start to life at Hayes Lane following his move from Lincoln City.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Pye; Glover, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Mason; Ifill, Sowunmi, Grant, Mendy; Conteh, Saville; Jones, McKiernan, Pinnock; Cheek

We say: Stockport County 3-1 Bromley

Currently sat at opposing ends of the table, Stockport County enter Saturday's clash as firm favourites and we expect them to make it three wins in a row.

We see the Hatters exploiting Bromley's poor form at the back and securing a consecutive 3-1 win at Edgeley Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.