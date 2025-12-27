Tottenham working on new contract 'more important than any transfer' for £90k-a-week Thomas Frank star

By Ben Knapton | 27 Dec 2025 08:29

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to secure a critical contract extension that would top 'any new transfer', according to a report.

The Lilywhites have experienced a dramatic downturn in fortunes under Thomas Frank of late and come into their Sunday derby with Crystal Palace in a lowly 14th place in the Premier League rankings.

The Dane has not been helped by injuries all season long - especially to creative chiefs such as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski - but it was his side's indiscipline that cost them in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Xavi Simons's terrible tackle on Virgil van Dijk triggered a straight red card and three-game suspension for the Dutchman, before Cristian Romero received a second yellow for kicking out at Ibrahima Konate.

Frank will therefore have to find a new partner for defensive stalwart Micky van de Ven, who should be joined at the back by one of Kevin Danso, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies or Kota Takai at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham working on new Micky van de Ven contract?

In spite of Spurs' collective struggles, Van de Ven has stood out as one of the Lilywhites' best performers at both ends of the pitch this term, registering six goals in 23 appearances for the Europa League winners.

The 24-year-old's contributions include a phenomenal solo goal against Copenhagen in the Champions League, and he has also worn the captain's armband on six occasions for the Lilywhites this term.

Now, The Athletic claim that Spurs hope to tie Van de Ven down to a new-and-improved long-term contract, which should bring the Netherlands international in line with some of the club's highest earners.

According to football salaries website Capology, Van de Ven is on a £90,000-a-week wage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making him just the club's joint ninth-highest earner and £105k worse off per week than Romero, the highest-paid player in the squad.

Tying Van de Ven down to a contract extension would be 'more important' than any signing Spurs could make - the report adds - although he still has three-and-a-half years left on his current deal in North London.

Van de Ven signed a six-year contract upon his arrival at Spurs in 2023 and has now come up with nine goals and two assists in 74 matches for the North London outfit, whom he played a key role for in the knockout rounds of the 2024-25 Europa League.

What other new contracts should Tottenham be working on?

Van de Ven's proposed new deal is not one fashioned out of fear of a potential exit - more to recognise the Dutchman's status as one of Spurs' best players this season and ensure his pay packet reflects his importance to the squad.

The Lilywhites have few genuine concerns when it comes to expiring contracts; Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma will become free agents in the summer but are expected to leave, while an extension for Richarlison beyond 2027 is not a priority.

Instead, Tottenham could turn their attention towards Van de Ven's fellow defensive stalwarts Pedro Porro and Guglielmo Vicario - who are out of contract in 2028 - as well as Maddison and Kulusevski, if the pair can return to top form after their injuries.