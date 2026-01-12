Tottenham told 'terms' on signing Conor Gallagher amid Aston Villa interest

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jan 2026 18:55

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, but they were told the terms for signing him.

The 25-year-old joined Rojiblancos from Chelsea in 2024 and made 50 appearances in his first season, scoring four goals, mostly playing on the left flank.

This season, the England midfielder has been restricted to substitute appearances, managing only four starts in La Liga, and has made a further 15 appearances from the bench, scoring two goals.

Gallagher has started in three of his six Champions League appearances, and his lack of starts could cost him a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup.

Tottenham told terms to sign Conor Gallagher

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Spurs have been told they cannot sign Gallagher on loan without a clear obligation to buy.

Spurs have reportedly asked about signing Gallagher this month, but the La Liga club have made it clear that a straight loan deal is not on the table.

Atletico have clearly told them that either Spurs will have to sign him permanently or a loan with an obligation to buy next summer, but they are willing to consider selling him this month.

The north London club could reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, who are in talks to reach an agreement.

Tottenham's injury crisis deepens

© Imago / News Images

Spurs suffered a big blow after midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur picked up a hamstring injury, for which he requires surgery.

The 28-year-old is reportedly set to miss at least the next three months of the season, and as a result, a new midfielder is required.

Spurs are also without James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, both of whom are long-term absentees, and now Richarlison has also picked up a hamstring injury.

This is going to be a busy month for Spurs, as they are reportedly close to landing Santos' left-sided full-back Souza, with the Brazilian talent due to undergo a medical before completing his £13m transfer.