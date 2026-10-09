Dominic Solanke future: Why Tottenham will block the striker's potential exit in January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to block any moves for Dominic Solanke during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs in the summer of 2024 and scored 16 goals in 45 appearances during his first season at the club.

Solanke struggled with form and fitness last season, managing just 15 Premier League appearances and scoring three goals as Spurs narrowly avoided relegation.

This season, the former AFC Bournemouth striker has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League but is yet to find the net.

With Tottenham languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table, Solanke's potential January exit is likely to be blocked, as he remains a key part of Robert De Zerbi's plans.

Dominic Solanke future: Spurs to keep him?

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Tottenham have scored just two goals this season, and De Zerbi wants to sign a new forward during the January window, with Real Madrid attacker Endrick reportedly among their targets.

According to Football Insider, Spurs will not allow Solanke to leave and intend to reject any offers for him, despite his recent struggles in front of goal.

The report claims that Tottenham's lack of depth, exacerbated by Richarlison's situation, is the main reason behind their reluctance to sanction a departure.

The Brazilian is considering a move away from Spurs in January following a public falling-out with De Zerbi and has been completely left out of the Premier League squad.

Richarlison saga: Tottenham exit inevitable?

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During the summer transfer window, Richarlison's proposed move to Brazilian club Vasco da Gama collapsed due to structural disagreements.

Everton reportedly made an approach for their former player, while Turkish side Trabzonspor agreed personal terms with the forward, but neither club managed to reach an agreement with Tottenham.

Richarlison was Spurs' top scorer last season with 12 goals, but his current situation increasingly points towards an inevitable January exit.