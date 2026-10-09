Premier League injury news: Every out and doubtful player including Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Alexander Isak

On the back of the longest international break since the Premier League came into existence, all 20 clubs return to action for gameweek six of the 2026-27 campaign, although a thick shadow has been cast over one unit in particular.
Manchester City are Premier League public enemy number one after being found guilty of 114 charges relating to financial breaches - which they continue to deny - and Enzo Maresca's men face a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
Rival supporters will don their Liverpool scarves this weekend, especially those of an Arsenal persuasion, as the league leaders look to regain top spot at home to Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.
However, Brighton & Hove Albion are breathing down Arsenal's necks following their extraordinary 3-0 beating of the Gunners three weekends ago, and the Seagulls will aim to continue soaring away to Sunderland.
Elsewhere, Chelsea welcome a winless Bournemouth side to Stamford Bridge, while two Big Six sides languishing in the bottom half - Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - go head-to-head at Old Trafford.
Aston Villa vs. Brentford and Ipswich Town vs. Fulham completes the Saturday undercard before the 5.30pm Man Utd-Spurs clash, while Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest and Hull City vs. Everton represent this weekend's 2pm Sunday kickoffs.
Finally, Coventry City and Newcastle United wrap up the gameweek at the CBS Arena on Monday night, as Frank Lampard's side endeavour to follow up their shock 1-0 success at Forest before the international hiatus.
Ahead of Premier League gameweek six, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive absentee list - filterable by team - showing every player injured, doubtful or suspended for every club.
|Arsenal
|William Saliba (Back)
|Out
|Christos Tzolis (Hamstring)
|Out
|Ezri Konsa (Dead leg)
|Doubt
|Kai Havertz (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Declan Rice (Fitness)
|Doubt
|Aston Villa
|Amadou Onana (Knee)
|Out
|Ian Maatsen (Ankle)
|Out
|Modou Cisse (Unknown)
|Out
|Leon Goretzka (Knee)
|Doubt
|Bournemouth
|Alex Scott (Tendon)
|Out
|Amine Adli (Calf)
|Out
|Eli Kroupi (Foot)
|Out
|Julian Araujo (Thigh)
|Out
|Justin Kluivert (Muscle)
|Out
|Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee)
|Out
|Brentford
|Antoni Milambo (Knee)
|Out
|Josh Dasilva (Hamstring)
|Out
|Dango Ouattara (Illness)
|Doubt
|Mathias Jensen (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Mikkel Damsgaard (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Nathan Collins (Calf)
|Doubt
|Sepp van den Berg (Knee)
|Doubt
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Evan Ferguson (Ankle)
|Out
|Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring)
|Out
|Mats Wieffer (Knee)
|Out
|Stefanos Tzimas (Knee)
|Out
|Yankuba Minteh (Leg)
|Out
|Femi Azeez (Hamstring)
|Out
|Jack Hinshelwood (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Pascal Struijk (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Chelsea
|Jamie Gittens (Ankle)
|Out
|Coventry City
|Aurele Amenda (Calf)
|Out
|Haji Wright (Quad)
|Out
|Josh Eccles (Calf)
|Out
|Luke Woolfenden (Knee)
|Out
|Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Susp
|Crystal Palace
|Chadi Riad (Knee)
|Out
|Dean Henderson (Ankle)
|Out
|Jean-Philippe Mateta (Hamstring)
|Out
|Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf)
|Out
|Axel Disasi
|Susp
|Everton
|Christian Norgaard (Groin)
|Doubt
|Merlin Rohl (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Vitalii Mykolenko (Leg)
|Doubt
|Fulham
|Antonee Robinson (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Tom Cairney (Knee)
|Doubt
|Hull City
|Ilyas Ansah (Back)
|Out
|Jack Butland (Shoulder)
|Out
|Matt Targett (Ankle)
|Out
|Charlie Hughes (Groin)
|Doubt
|Ipswich Town
|Abdul Fatawu
|Susp
|Leeds United
|Daniel James (Back)
|Out
|Joe Rodon (Hamstring)
|Out
|Mateo Joseph (Knee)
|Out
|Harry Wilson (Quad)
|Doubt
|Jean-Matteo Bahoya (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Liverpool
|Alexander Isak (Quad)
|Out
|Cody Gakpo (Ankle)
|Out
|Conor Bradley (Knee)
|Out
|Giovanni Leoni (Knee)
|Out
|Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)
|Out
|Federico Chiesa (Back)
|Doubt
|Manchester City
|Phil Foden
|Susp
|Antoine Semenyo (Leg)
|Doubt
|Nico O'Reilly (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Manchester United
|Benjamin Sesko (Calf)
|Out
|Manuel Ugarte (Knee)
|Out
|Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring)
|Out
|Amad Diallo (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Kobbie Mainoo (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Marcus Rashford (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Noussair Mazraoui (Back)
|Doubt
|Newcastle United
|Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring)
|Out
|Amar Dedic (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Anthony Elanga (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Dan Burn (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Jacob Ramsey (Thigh)
|Doubt
|Joelinton (Groin)
|Doubt
|Nico Gonzalez (Concussion)
|Doubt
|Tino Livramento (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Will Osula (Foot)
|Doubt
|Nottingham Forest
|Igor Jesus (Calf)
|Out
|Nicolo Savona (Knee)
|Out
|Nikola Milenkovic (Bone bruise)
|Out
|Neco Williams (Illness)
|Doubt
|Sunderland
|Brian Brobbey (Hamstring)
|Out
|Dan Ballard (Hamstring)
|Out
|Habib Diarra (Hamstring)
|Out
|Romaine Mundle (Knee)
|Out
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Dejan Kulusevski (Knee)
|Out
|Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle)
|Out
|Pedro Porro (Hamstring)
|Out
|Wilson Odobert (Knee)
|Out
|Xavi Simons (Knee)
|Out