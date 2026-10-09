Premier League injury news: Every out and doubtful player including Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Alexander Isak

On the back of the longest international break since the Premier League came into existence, all 20 clubs return to action for gameweek six of the 2026-27 campaign, although a thick shadow has been cast over one unit in particular.

Manchester City are Premier League public enemy number one after being found guilty of 114 charges relating to financial breaches - which they continue to deny - and Enzo Maresca's men face a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Rival supporters will don their Liverpool scarves this weekend, especially those of an Arsenal persuasion, as the league leaders look to regain top spot at home to Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion are breathing down Arsenal's necks following their extraordinary 3-0 beating of the Gunners three weekends ago, and the Seagulls will aim to continue soaring away to Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Chelsea welcome a winless Bournemouth side to Stamford Bridge, while two Big Six sides languishing in the bottom half - Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa vs. Brentford and Ipswich Town vs. Fulham completes the Saturday undercard before the 5.30pm Man Utd-Spurs clash, while Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest and Hull City vs. Everton represent this weekend's 2pm Sunday kickoffs.

Finally, Coventry City and Newcastle United wrap up the gameweek at the CBS Arena on Monday night, as Frank Lampard's side endeavour to follow up their shock 1-0 success at Forest before the international hiatus.

Ahead of Premier League gameweek six, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive absentee list - filterable by team - showing every player injured, doubtful or suspended for every club.