Premier League injury news: Every out and doubtful player including Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Alexander Isak

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Premier League injury list: Every out and doubtful player for GW6
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On the back of the longest international break since the Premier League came into existence, all 20 clubs return to action for gameweek six of the 2026-27 campaign, although a thick shadow has been cast over one unit in particular.

Manchester City are Premier League public enemy number one after being found guilty of 114 charges relating to financial breaches - which they continue to deny - and Enzo Maresca's men face a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Rival supporters will don their Liverpool scarves this weekend, especially those of an Arsenal persuasion, as the league leaders look to regain top spot at home to Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion are breathing down Arsenal's necks following their extraordinary 3-0 beating of the Gunners three weekends ago, and the Seagulls will aim to continue soaring away to Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Chelsea welcome a winless Bournemouth side to Stamford Bridge, while two Big Six sides languishing in the bottom half - Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa vs. Brentford and Ipswich Town vs. Fulham completes the Saturday undercard before the 5.30pm Man Utd-Spurs clash, while Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest and Hull City vs. Everton represent this weekend's 2pm Sunday kickoffs.

Finally, Coventry City and Newcastle United wrap up the gameweek at the CBS Arena on Monday night, as Frank Lampard's side endeavour to follow up their shock 1-0 success at Forest before the international hiatus.

Ahead of Premier League gameweek six, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive absentee list - filterable by team - showing every player injured, doubtful or suspended for every club.

Premier League Gameweek 6 – Injury & Suspension Tracker
Last updated: October 9, 2026 · All 20 clubs
Out Confirmed absent
Doubt Fitness concern / late test
Susp Suspended
Arsenal
William Saliba (Back) Out
Christos Tzolis (Hamstring) Out
Ezri Konsa (Dead leg) Doubt
Kai Havertz (Hamstring) Doubt
Declan Rice (Fitness) Doubt
Aston Villa
Amadou Onana (Knee) Out
Ian Maatsen (Ankle) Out
Modou Cisse (Unknown) Out
Leon Goretzka (Knee) Doubt
Bournemouth
Alex Scott (Tendon) Out
Amine Adli (Calf) Out
Eli Kroupi (Foot) Out
Julian Araujo (Thigh) Out
Justin Kluivert (Muscle) Out
Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee) Out
Brentford
Antoni Milambo (Knee) Out
Josh Dasilva (Hamstring) Out
Dango Ouattara (Illness) Doubt
Mathias Jensen (Unknown) Doubt
Mikkel Damsgaard (Ankle) Doubt
Nathan Collins (Calf) Doubt
Sepp van den Berg (Knee) Doubt
Brighton and Hove Albion
Evan Ferguson (Ankle) Out
Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring) Out
Mats Wieffer (Knee) Out
Stefanos Tzimas (Knee) Out
Yankuba Minteh (Leg) Out
Femi Azeez (Hamstring) Out
Jack Hinshelwood (Unspecified) Doubt
Pascal Struijk (Hamstring) Doubt
Chelsea
Jamie Gittens (Ankle) Out
Coventry City
Aurele Amenda (Calf) Out
Haji Wright (Quad) Out
Josh Eccles (Calf) Out
Luke Woolfenden (Knee) Out
Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Hamstring) Doubt
Taiwo Awoniyi Susp
Crystal Palace
Chadi Riad (Knee) Out
Dean Henderson (Ankle) Out
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Hamstring) Out
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf) Out
Axel Disasi Susp
Everton
Christian Norgaard (Groin) Doubt
Merlin Rohl (Unspecified) Doubt
Vitalii Mykolenko (Leg) Doubt
Fulham
Antonee Robinson (Ankle) Doubt
Tom Cairney (Knee) Doubt
Hull City
Ilyas Ansah (Back) Out
Jack Butland (Shoulder) Out
Matt Targett (Ankle) Out
Charlie Hughes (Groin) Doubt
Ipswich Town
Abdul Fatawu Susp
Leeds United
Daniel James (Back) Out
Joe Rodon (Hamstring) Out
Mateo Joseph (Knee) Out
Harry Wilson (Quad) Doubt
Jean-Matteo Bahoya (Ankle) Doubt
Liverpool
Alexander Isak (Quad) Out
Cody Gakpo (Ankle) Out
Conor Bradley (Knee) Out
Giovanni Leoni (Knee) Out
Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) Out
Federico Chiesa (Back) Doubt
Manchester City
Phil Foden Susp
Antoine Semenyo (Leg) Doubt
Nico O'Reilly (Unknown) Doubt
Manchester United
Benjamin Sesko (Calf) Out
Manuel Ugarte (Knee) Out
Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring) Out
Amad Diallo (Unknown) Doubt
Kobbie Mainoo (Unknown) Doubt
Marcus Rashford (Unknown) Doubt
Noussair Mazraoui (Back) Doubt
Newcastle United
Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring) Out
Amar Dedic (Hamstring) Doubt
Anthony Elanga (Unknown) Doubt
Dan Burn (Ankle) Doubt
Jacob Ramsey (Thigh) Doubt
Joelinton (Groin) Doubt
Nico Gonzalez (Concussion) Doubt
Tino Livramento (Unknown) Doubt
Will Osula (Foot) Doubt
Nottingham Forest
Igor Jesus (Calf) Out
Nicolo Savona (Knee) Out
Nikola Milenkovic (Bone bruise) Out
Neco Williams (Illness) Doubt
Sunderland
Brian Brobbey (Hamstring) Out
Dan Ballard (Hamstring) Out
Habib Diarra (Hamstring) Out
Romaine Mundle (Knee) Out
Tottenham Hotspur
Dejan Kulusevski (Knee) Out
Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle) Out
Pedro Porro (Hamstring) Out
Wilson Odobert (Knee) Out
Xavi Simons (Knee) Out
Sources: Premier League manager press conferences, October 8–9, 2026
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