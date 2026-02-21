Spurs transfer news: 'Asking price set' for Juventus, Inter-Milan-linked Guglielmo Vicario

By Darren Plant | 21 Feb 2026 09:19

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set the asking price of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario at €25m (£21.85m).

Spurs are currently preparing for their first game with interim head coach Igor Tudor in charge, a North London derby against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tudor is tasked with ensuring that Spurs say outside of the Premier League relegation zone, as well as looking to progress as far as possible in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, reports are already emerging as to which players may stay or leave during the summer transfer window.

According to L'Interista, Spurs can expect interest in Vicario from at least one Serie A giant.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Spurs set Vicario asking price

The report suggests that Vicario has been identified as Inter Milan's top target to replace Yann Sommer.

With the Switzerland international having recently turned 37 years of age, there is seemingly an acknowledgement that a successor will soon need to be found.

That is despite the veteran keeping 16 clean sheets from 32 appearances in Italy's top flight and the Champions League this season.

At this point in time, there is no intention to extend Sommer's contract past the end of the current campaign.

As such, interest could soon be rammed up in the younger Vicario, who is said to be valued at just under £22m.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Right time for Spurs to cash in on Vicario?

While there have been times where Vicario has impressed for Spurs, just 18 shutouts have been kept in 88 Premier League appearances.

If Spurs are to progress in the short and long term, such statistics need to improve, and it is understandable if they are assessing alternatives to the five-cap Italy international.

With Vicario now 29 years of age and holding a contract until 2028, the summer may represent Spurs' biggest chance to make a profit on the £17.2m that they shelled out in 2023.