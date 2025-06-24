Tottenham Hotspur confirm their first loan exit of the summer transfer window, as a versatile 19-year-old attacker joins Doncaster Rovers for the coming season.

Tottenham Hotspur academy product Damola Ajayi has signed for League One outfit Doncaster Rovers on loan for the 2025-26 season.

The 19-year-old made his first-team Lilywhites breakthrough under Ange Postecoglou last season, scoring on his debut in a 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg in January.

Ajayi did not make another appearance for the North London giants' senior team last season, although he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 EL final win over Manchester United.

With head coach Thomas Frank seeking to add more firepower to his attack this summer, Ajayi has dropped down two divisions in the hope of gaining more senior experience, as the 2005-born winger leaves on loan for the first time.

"I’m really pleased. This is a top club that has just had a great season and I’m ready to kick on," Ajayi told the official Doncaster Rovers website.

Ajayi leaves Spurs on loan following new contract signing

"I feel like I can see what Rovers are trying to build and I feel like they’re heading in the right direction. It would be good to be a part of something big, with them having won the league last season."

Rovers head coach Grant McCann added: "Damola is a very exciting player that we are delighted has chosen us. He’s a player highly thought of at Spurs and can play off the sides in our front three or as an attacking 10.

"He makes good decisions has lovely balance and change of pace. Huge thanks to Spurs and the good relationship we have with them for helping us bring Damola to Doncaster Rovers."

Ajayi penned a new long-term Spurs contract in January, just a few weeks before his first match and first goal, and the teenager is tied down to the Europa League winners until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The versatile Englishman also managed three goals and one assist in 18 Under-21 Premier League games for Tottenham's youth team in 2024-25, and he is the first player to be loaned out by Spurs this summer.

How are Spurs progressing with their attacking targets?

While Ajayi will be hoping to make nets bulge in the third tier, Tottenham are still working to reinforce their offensive ranks with a creative and adaptable Premier League-proven player after turning Mathys Tel's loan move from Bayern Munich into a permanent deal.

The Lilywhites have seemingly been making a concerted effort to reunite Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo with Frank, but the Cameroonian is still understood to favour a move to Manchester United, who have now lodged a second bid after seeing a first offer rejected.

Instead, Tottenham may have better luck with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, as they have supposedly received encouragement in their pursuit of the England international, who has a £68m release clause in his contract.

At the other end of the pitch, Spurs are said to have agreed a £5m deal to sign young Japanese defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale, and he is expected to be part of the first-team ranks in 2025-26.