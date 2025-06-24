How much? Man United submit 'improved bid' for Mbeumo

Manchester United reportedly submit a fresh bid for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo after failing with their first offer.

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a fresh bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Man United after he enjoyed a successful 2024-25 campaign with Brentford.

Mbuemo scored 20 goals in 38 Premier League appearances to finish in fourth place in the scoring charts alongside Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood.

Man United stepped up their interest in Mbeumo with a £55m bid that was subsequently rejected by Brentford.

Man United table fresh Mbeumo offer

According to Sky Sports News, Man United have returned to the negotiating table with an improved transfer offer for the Brentford star.

The Red Devils are now waiting to learn whether they have been successful with their latest bid, which is believed to be worth more than £60m.

Brentford are open to offers for the Cameroon international and have previously indicated that they value Mbeumo in excess of £60m, taking into account they have an option to extend his contract that is set to expire next summer.

Man United are looking to fend off rival interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are keen to reunite Mbeumo with Thomas Frank in North London.

Frank recently left Brentford to take over the reins at Spurs following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

As it stands, Mbuemo is favouring a move to Old Trafford despite being intrigued by the prospect of a move to Tottenham.

How would Mbuemo fit into Amorim's system?

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim demonstrated last season that he is reluctant to venture away from his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

As a result, the Red Devils are looking to sign players they feel would be able to excel in Amorim's favoured formation.

They have already splashed out £62.5m on Matheus Cunha, who can play in one of the two number 10 roles or as the central striker.

Mbeumo, who has tended to play as a winger at Brentford, would surely be signed to play in one of the two positions behind the main forward.